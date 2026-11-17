There is now a suspect in custody in the recent bomb-threat scare, wherein an Illinois ethanol plant, BioUrja Renewables, and the surrounding area were evacuated for a one-mile radius. The suspect apparently has a considerable rap sheet, including two stints in state prison, and was employed at the ethanol plant when the event took place.

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An Illinois ethanol plant worker with a lengthy criminal past was federally indicted Tuesday after prosecutors said he emailed a threat claiming explosive devices had been placed at the facility where he worked. A federal grand jury indicted Andrew M. Kozak on Tuesday on charges of threats regarding explosives and interstate communications of a threat. Prosecutors allege Kozak emailed BioUrja Renewables on Friday indicating that explosive devices had been placed at the company's Peoria facility.

The charges (so far) are centered around the threat, not the device itself. There has been no official statement from law enforcement as to who built or placed the device.

NBC Chicago previously reported that Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, had worked at BioUrja for about 10 months and allegedly planted the explosive device before sending the threat, citing federal law enforcement sources. The indictment does not accuse Kozak of physically planting the explosive device found at the facility. During a news conference Tuesday, federal officials declined to say who built or planted the explosive device, how many devices were involved or how powerful the device was. They also would not say whether anyone else may have been involved.

That sounds a lot like the investigation is still ongoing.

What's interesting is Kozak's background: He's got a rap sheet as long as an orangutan's arm, including two stints in the state prison. And here's the fun part: The Monday after he is accused of emailing in the threat, he showed up for work as though nothing was wrong, only to be greeted by law enforcement.

Kozak returned to BioUrja for work Monday morning and was taken into custody when he arrived, NBC Chicago reported, citing federal sources. FBI agents also executed a search warrant at his Chillicothe home, according to the outlet. Kozak has a criminal past that includes several burglary-related felony convictions across four Nebraska counties and two stints in state prison, records reviewed by Fox News Digital show.

Kozak pleaded no contest to three felony burglary charges in a Platte County case, and the judge who found him guilty apparently determined that Kozak was "not a fit and proper person" for probation before sending him into the state prison on a 3- to 5-year sentence. He also was convicted in Polk County in two felony burglary cases involving Osceola High School, and in Nance County, he was convicted of attempted felony burglary and sentenced to 20 months to five years in prison.

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That's a heck of a guy to hire to work in a plant that produces highly flammable and possibly explosive products.

In the BioUrja case, there was a reportedly viable (meaning it could have exploded) device found. Bomb technicians neutralized and removed it. No other devices were found.

See our previous coverage of this incident here and here.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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