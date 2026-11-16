Person of Interest in Custody After Illinois Ethanol Plant Bomb Scare Sparks Mass Evacuations

On Friday evening, a large section of Peoria, Illinois, was evacuated due to a bomb scare at an ethanol plant; authorities at that time warned of a potential one-mile blast radius, extending across both sides of the Illinois River.

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On Monday, authorities revealed that a "person of interest" in the matter is now in custody.

A person of interest is in custody Monday in an investigation into who left a bomb near an ethanol facility in Peoria, Illinois, a police spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. The FBI, whose Springfield, Illinois, office is leading the ongoing investigation, confirmed "law enforcement activity" in Peoria County. The explosive device found at BioUrja Renewables on Friday led to evacuations within a one-mile "blast radius" and triggered nearly a 24-hour emergency response. A large facility the size of 44½ football fields and a large area that was evacuated suggested a potentially major threat to public safety. "I can just tell you it was deemed a credible threat," Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon told reporters at a briefing Saturday, noting that forensic testing is still underway to determine the exact composition of the device. "There's an extensive criminal investigation going on." Dixon declined to call the device a "bomb" despite the facility reporting to police it had received a bomb threat.

The FBI subsequently confirmed Saturday evening that an explosive device had been found and neutralized.

The person of interest has not been identified. The authorities involved in the investigation have not announced any charges. As of this writing, no possible motivation for the attempt has been discussed.

The choice of targets is, to say the least, alarming, because of the nature of the product produced therein.

Authorities warned that because the facility houses large quantities of ethanol and other highly combustible chemicals, an ignition could have triggered a massive explosion far larger than the device itself. FBI Special Agent Ryan Presley said the investigation remains in its preliminary stages, declining to release further details about a potential motive or suspect. A Sunday morning news conference held by the Springfield office was postponed until at least Monday.

This would appear to have been a deliberate choice with the intent to inflict maximum damage. Ethanol is highly flammable, and ethanol vapor, in certain concentrations (4.3 to 19 percent by volume), can ignite explosively. Ethanol vapor has a relatively low flash point, too, at around 55 degrees Fahrenheit, and when burning, the substance produces a faint, smokeless blue flame that may not be visible in bright light. Assuming this was, as suspected, a deliberate attempt, the resulting damage could have been considerable.

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On Saturday, local authorities, backed by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) completed a full search of the facility and confirmed there were no other similar devices in the plant. The evacuation order was lifted after that, after having been in place for almost a full day. So, a scare, the likes of which we've seen a few in recent months; but for now, in this case, a possibly horrible event was averted.

See our original reporting on this incident here.

This remains a developing story. Stay tuned.

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