If there is anything better than a huge, black, smoking geyser of superheated garbage to serve as a metaphor for the city of Los Angeles right now, I'm not sure what that might be. But in the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, that's precisely what has happened. Now, full disclosure: This was the result, not of some illegal act, but of deliberate drilling into the landfill to alleviate the pressure of the hot garbage — and there's that metaphor again.

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A routine drilling operation at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic struck a pressurized pocket of methane on Monday, sending a dark plume of gas and decomposing garbage 500 feet into the air and prompting the hospitalization of six workers. Following the eruption, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an immediate directive requiring the landfill operator to provide voluntary relocation assistance to impacted residents. What we know: The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the facility along Henry Mayo Drive at 4:04 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, after crews digging a hole about 150 feet deep and three feet wide encountered a pocket of naturally occurring landfill gases. According to Chiquita Canyon officials, the crew was drilling to install a new well meant to address an ongoing elevated temperature landfill event when the pressurized release of gases and particulate material occurred.

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Methane, yes, is a standard by-product of the decay of organic matter. So is heat. Anyone who has ever kept a compost heap knows this. It's common enough, on a chilly morning, to see a compost heap with mist arising from it, formed by the heat of decaying kitchen scraps or whatever else goes into the heap. Now, multiply that by a few million times, and you get, well, this.

Officials note that this time, fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, although six workers were taken to the hospital. And while particulate matter was discharged, there's no indication that nearby neighborhoods were subjected to a shower of rotting cabbages. Even so, one local politician had this to say:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes Castaic, called the explosion and methane plume "unacceptable" and demanded strict accountability from the operator. "The families of Castaic and the surrounding communities have lived with the burden of this landfill for far too long, and they should not have to wonder whether they are safe," Barger said in a statement. "I want answers, and I will not accept vague explanations. What happened at the site today, why it happened, and what safeguards failed are questions the operator and every responsible agency must answer fully and promptly. Those responsible will be held accountable."

It would be interesting to ask Kathryn Barger, who apparently doesn't understand much about how landfills and the concomitant decay of organic matter work, what exactly she proposes should be done in cases like this. There was clearly a great deal of pressure and heat developing in the Chiquita Canyon landfill. The people charged with managing that landfill were drilling a new well to address the problem when they encountered a pressurized pocket of gas. Whether that could have been prevented remains to be seen. But if she's worried about air quality, imagine what a few million tons of burning garbage would do to the air in and around her fifth district.

Here's the thing: Garbage, most especially decaying organic matter, produces a lot of heat. With heat comes pressure. In this case, clearly the pressure had to be relieved, or it only would have continued to build up to catastrophic levels.

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So, not only do we have a great metaphor for the state of much of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, in the form of a literal garbage volcano, but we also have a great metaphor for the state of Los Angeles politics, with an utterly clueless officeholder making a lot of noise over something she doesn't understand; her remarks are, as the Bard said, a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

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