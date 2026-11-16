From ‘Communism Will Win’ at West Point to Praising Terror Leaders at UChicago

Remember a West Point cadet named Spenser Rapone? The self-professed communist who flashed a Che t-shirt and a "Communism will win" sign on his cap at his West Point graduation? The guy who, after an investigation, the Army kicked (rightly) out on his fourth point of contact?

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Well, as you may well have guessed, now he's in academia, professing his affection for Islamic terrorists. In fact, he's the recipient of a free ride in a Piled Higher and Deeper (PhD) program at the University of Chicago.

Yes, really.

In 2017, Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone shared a picture from his May 2016 West Point Graduation on social media. In that pic, he raised his fist and held up his service cap to reveal "Communism will win" written inside. The U.S. Army launched an investigation into Rapone and found that he advocated online for a socialist revolution and disparaged high-ranking officers. In 2018 he resigned and received an other-than-honorable discharge. Now we're catching up to what he's doing now, and he's a PhD student at the University of Chicago, where Abdul El-Sayed's radical sister also teaches. It seems he's picked up a taste for Islamic extremism, too. NEW from me Remember that "Communism Will Win" West Point grad from 2017 — Spenser Rapone? He's currently in a fully funded PhD program at the University of Chicago where he regularly declares his support for Islamic terrorism and Bashar Al-Assad https://t.co/6S1IqKoo0I — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 11, 2026

Well, silver lining; at least he's not in the Army anymore.

Here's the thing: The First Amendment protects this sack-o-crap's right to express whatever outrageous beliefs and opinions he likes. The First Amendment, however, doesn't guarantee him a platform, and the sinecure he has landed at the University of Chicago would appear to have given him a pretty big soapbox from which to infect a large number of young skulls full of mush. And it's a fair bet that the University of Chicago receives some federal funding, in some form, lending his ravings some appearance of legitimacy. And, yeah, it's hard to see what benefit the taxpayers are getting from any of this; a communist who soaked up taxpayer dollars at West Point before being cashiered from the Army for being a commie, only to be welcomed with open arms at an American university that is also, in one way or another, subsidized by we, the long-suffering taxpayers. And, arguably, this guy has made statements openly supporting terrorists — even celebrating them. Check out his own words on the matter.

المجد للقائد الشهيد يحيى السنوار — Spenser Rapone 🇵🇸 (@SpenserRapone) October 18, 2024

Translation: "Glory to the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar."

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Then there's this gem:

المجد للشهيد السيد حسن نصر الله رمز الكرامة للوطن العربي وكل شعوب حرة في أنحاء العالم رحمه الله — Spenser Rapone 🇵🇸 (@SpenserRapone) September 28, 2024

Translation: "Glory to the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, symbol of dignity for the Arab homeland and all free peoples around the world May God have mercy on him."

I think I liked him better as a communist.

The late, great Rush Limbaugh used to assert that we should always keep a few liberals/progressives around, for educational purposes, so people never forget what they were all about. In the case of Spenser Rapone, I'd be happy to make him an exception; in a just world, he'd be kicked out of academia just as he was the Army. Let him serve coffee at Starbucks; the experience may prove educational, and probably a better education than he is getting in Chicago.

Check out some of our previous reporting on this piece of... work here, here, and here.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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