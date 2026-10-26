Alaska Man Monday: First Winter Storms and Jeopardy

Boy, howdy, has winter ever hit us. We got our first light snow that’s sticking, turning a land of brown and green to a land of white. We have a few warmer days (low 40s) coming in, so it may not last, but we’re approaching November, when the real snows start.

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Alaska winters are, as I’ve written many times, long, cold, and dark. I’m not sure how some of our neighbors, like the tiny little chickadees and nuthatches, survive it, but survive they do. We help them along with sunflower seeds and suet, but they don’t really need the help. So, yeah, winter is here – but it is still moving in for a stay in our part of south-central Alaska. Folks on the North Slope and in western Alaska, though, it’s already arrived. Look out!

Storm impacts are set to arrive to close out the week after a multitude of weather alerts are set to go into effect by Friday from the Aleutian Chain all the way to the North Slope. With the next storm ahead, Western Alaska locations, regardless of northern or southern, should be prepared for significant impacts Friday and through the weekend. This storm will bring heavy rain and gusts up to 75 mph to the Aleutian Chain Thursday and into Friday with high wind warnings and wind advisories set to expire Friday evening. Several weather alerts are in effect for the Western Coastline including: Winter Storm Warning/Watch

High Wind Warning/Watch

Blizzard Warning

High Wind Warning/Watch

Coastal Flood Advisory/Watch

High Surf Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory High winds from 65 to 75 mph are anticipated from the Aleutian Chain to the Seward Peninsula.

The prediction for our locale seems to be coming true.

Southcentral is beginning the (Friday) morning with some of the coldest temperatures faced yet this season. Temperatures in the teens and 20s are scattered around the region overnight and through the early morning hours Friday with high temperatures ranging from the 20s to 30s. Aside from chilly temperatures Thursday and Friday, clear and sunny skies are ahead for the region.

We did indeed see some chilly overnights, but this coming week is projected to see daytime highs in the 40s. Go figure.

Alaska Man score: Nil. It’s the weather.

Now then; remember our prospective Jeopardy champion from the Mat-Su community of Chickaloon? Now we can remove the “prospective.”

Jerry Garcia, the Kids in the Hall and Binky the polar bear. If you answered, “What are some of the eclectic pop culture references that might come up during a conversation with trivia wizard Ron Clarke?” you are correct. Clarke, a 70-year-old Renaissance man from Chickaloon, has worn many hats over the decades: wildlife biologist, commercial fisherman, public radio DJ, gubernatorial aide, dad, Deadhead. This month, he added “Jeopardy! champion” to the list. “It was really kind of a haze,” Clarke said in a mid-October interview at the Sutton Public Library — where he watched himself win the iconic TV game show on tape delay at a watch party with a dozen popcorn-eating supporters.

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Good you, Mr. Clarke! All of Alaska is proud of you this day.

I’ve often wondered how I’d do on one of these trivia-based games, as I have a photographic memory and the habits of 1) reading everything I can get my hands on, and 2) being innately curious about almost everything. It would be the inevitable sportsball category that would trip me up, though; sports are one of the few things about which I harbor no curiosity at all. But I’m sure glad to see Ron Clarke bringing that bacon home to Chickaloon.

Alaska Man score: 5 Jeopardy home games.

Now, let’s see some of our new cold-weather guests.





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