CodePink: Tough on Lawmakers, Fragile on Camera

There's an old remark, generally rendered in a derogatory manner, about people who "...can dish it out, but can't take it." You can apply that to plenty of people on the Left, but perhaps most of all to the real commie nutcases.

Advertisement

Like, say, Code Pink. These nuts appeared on Capitol Hill on Veterans Day, of all the inappropriate times for communist nutcases to invade the halls of government, and started in on at least one congressman with their usual unhinged rants. But there was a catch: Fox News Digital had cameras turned on Code Pink, too.

For years, CodePink activists, easily recognizable in hot pink T-shirts, have heckled lawmakers and officials in public settings with a tactic called "bird dogging," cornering targets, peppering them with hostile questions, like "Why do you support baby killers?" and shaming them on social media with tactics that amount to humiliation rituals. On Veterans Day, the agitators found themselves on the other side of the lens, and they didn't like it.

Yup. When worn on the other foot, the shoe pinches.

For six hours on Wednesday, Fox News Digital followed members of CodePink, BreakThrough News, the People's Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and allied groups in the Singham network through the halls of Congress during a lobbying event organizers called the "Taxpayer Uprising." But when the cameras turned on them, they angrily refused to answer questions and covered the camera lens, one time with a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf and another time with a backpack designed with the pattern of a watermelon, a symbol adopted by the Palestinian movement. Then, they responded with smears and ad hominem attacks. Finally, they published their footage of the confrontations, turning their objections to being filmed into content for their followers. One follower congratulated them on their success deploying "psychic militancy."

Honestly, people who are this thin-skinned really shouldn't be in the business of harassing government and business figures.

Here's the fun part of all this: Fox News Digital has now provided the rest of the conservative (or even sane) media with a template for how to deal with these midwits. This is The Way: Turn the cameras on the Code Pink and other leftist lunatics, shout questions at them, get the lens in their faces so they can be identified, push them, prod them, make them react. That's how any conflict is won, after all; the winning side is never the one that reacts to the other, the winning side is always the side that makes their opponents react to them. And we have a few years of ideological battle ahead of us; we'd better be getting our tactical handbooks updated. And this is one way to do it: Make them go on record, annoy them until they say what they really think, and expose them for the lunatics they are.

To the rest of the video media: Let this be your guide. Fox News Digital has, in this, shown us a great tactic.

The late, great Rush Limbaugh was fond of pointing out that the people on the Right get angry when people misrepresent their remarks and positions, while people on the Left get angry when people accurately report their remarks and positions. And, in this incident, we see the great man once more proven correct, even after all this time.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.