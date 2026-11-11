CO Democrats Plotting to Bypass the Will of the Voters on Letting Boys in Girls' Sports

Well, that didn't take long.

On Tuesday, I reported a bright spot in the 2026 midterms, wherein several states, blue states at that, held ballot initiatives to (among other things) prevent boys and men from playing on girls' and women's sports teams, as well as to prohibit "gender-affirming care" for minors. Colorado, a state that my wife and I lived in for 30 years, the state where our kids grew up and where two of them still live, approved initiatives on both those items.

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And now, the Democrat-dominated Colorado legislature is already scheming to water down both of those clear mandates from the voters.

Voters in two Democratic strongholds approved restrictions on transgender participation in girls' sports last week, delivering rare Republican victories amid a blue wave. But Democratic officials are already discussing ways to change the measures, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from Republicans who point to their support for the "No Kings" movement. Colorado Gov.-elect Philip Weiser, who also criticized a separate ballot measure restricting gender-related surgeries for minors, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal , D-Wash., both raised objections to the measures approved in their respective states. At his first post-election news conference, he suggested Colorado's Democratic-controlled legislature could revisit the voter-approved measures, saying that it is "statutory … and a natural and I believe appropriate role for the legislature to say ‘what are the adjustments that need to be added."

The measures were approved in their respective states. By the voters of their respective states. For people who are supposedly concerned with democracy, people who call themselves Democrats, they sure don't seem to have much regard for the people actually engaging in democracy, in fact, direct democracy, in the form of a ballot initiative.

What. Utter. Hypocrites.

But wait! There's more!

"I don’t believe it would be acceptable to Colorado to have every student athlete to have to go through full-body examinations or other invasions of privacy," Weiser added of the sports-related referendum, according to the Denver Post.

Clearly the governor-elect has no idea what goes on in school physicals. Look, every one of these kids has a birth certificate. Every one of these kids has some kind of medical record. There never was and never will be any need for an invasive full-body examination; that's nothing more than sheer panic-mongering. And on this basis, this Democrat governor-elect wants the Democrat-dominated legislature to look at possibly watering down these measures that are the product of direct democracy. Oh, and he wants to have the legislature look at watering down another initiative, increasing sentences for fentanyl use and another mandating a life sentence for child trafficking.

The Adams County, Colorado Republicans weighed in:

"But before the ink on the ballots is even dry, Governor-elect Phil Weiser is already signaling that the vote of the people is merely a ‘suggestion’. With Coloradans approving ballot measures to crack down on fentanyl and protect youth sports and children, Weiser walked up to the podium on Wednesday and essentially declared that the will of the majority needs to pass his personal vibe check first," the Adams County Republican Party said in a statement.

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This is what we're facing, folks. This is the new face of the Democrat Party. Our nation was founded on the basic principles of liberty and property, but now Democrats are proclaiming that we only have the liberty and self-determination that our betters (the Democrats) will allow — and if we want to keep our property, we'd better go along with it.

There's no will of the majority in Colorado anymore, it seems. Not unless the state's Democrat Party approves of it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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