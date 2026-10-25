We're Not Fonda Hanoi Jane, but Democrat Candidates Are Fond of Her Campaign Cash

There's a reason we call her "Hanoi Jane." Military veterans in general aren't exactly what you'd call enamored of the leftist nutcase Jane Fonda, after her showboating with North Vietnamese communist troops in the Vietnam war. In fact, mention her name to any of our Vietnam veterans, and you'll likely be treated to some language that will turn the very air around you a deep shade of blue.

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Jane Fonda sure doesn't seem to have much loyalty to the United States. What she does have, thanks to a career in show business, is a lot of money and influence, and her Political Action Committee (PAC) has been spreading its cash around to get far-left candidates elected. And some of those candidates are real doozies. A New York Post exclusive, published Saturday, has the details.

Once dubbed “Hanoi Jane” for posing atop an anti-aircraft gun during a trip to enemy North Vietnam during the height of the Vietnam War in 1972, Fonda, 88, has been an outspoken social activist for decades who has backed a string of lefty lawmakers. She got arrested repeatedly in front of the US Capitol in 2019 while helping organize “Fire drill Fridays” to protest in support of the Green New Deal. Her financial largesse has come in a series of $5,000 PAC contributions to candidates in competitive House races in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and other states — contests that could help determine control of Congress. Fonda’s PAC also gave $5,000 to Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic Senate candidate seeking to unseat appointed Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) in a closely watched and suddenly competitive race. She cut an ad with her Republican dad who vouched that she is “not some crazy socialist.” The group has also backed Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, whose progressive positions have drawn scrutiny as she faces Republican NFL broadcaster Michele Tafoya.

Now, this isn't unusual for rich lefties with political opinions that range somewhere between catastrophically ignorant to bone-stupid. But Hanoi Jane's PAC is playing the long game here, even though, at 88, the woman herself probably doesn't have that long a game left to play — but her money might. Here's why, and I'm going to tell you; her PAC isn't just shoveling money at federal House and Senate races. They're pushing younger, lower-level candidates as well, working to build up the next generation of commies.

“The Barbarella” star’s group even gave $5,000 to lower-level officeholders like a county commission candidate in Oregon, illustrating how its support reaches beyond high-profile federal races. Her contributions totaling $40,000 in 2025 in Luzerne County, Pa., home to abandoned coal mines and Superfund sites, helped Democrats seize control of the county council there. She also gave $5,000 to congressional candidate State Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Tenn.), who was expelled from the Tennessee state House after taking part in a gun control protest on the House floor, only to be later reinstated.

For a party and a political movement that at times shows a staggering lack of good sense, this is actually the exception to the rule. Fonda's PAC is supporting the second and third string, the next generation — or two. That's something that the Republicans do pretty much organically, and you can see the results in our 2028 presidential possibles; the Democrats seem to have no one to put forward that's any better than the former vice president, Kamala Harris, who has the oratory skills of a rutabaga and the political acumen of an actual acorn. The Republicans? We have a pretty good contender in JD Vance, and our back bench includes such others as Marco Rubio, the best Secretary of State since Cordell Hull, and Ron DeSantis, who may well be the best governor in the country right now.

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Could Hanoi Jane's PAC be working to develop their back bench? It would be a smart play — and it's a play that the Republican Party had better be prepared to counter.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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