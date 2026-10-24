To realize long-term economic success and prosperity, any nation has to be a nation that makes things. And, in the process of making things, ranging from watches to ships, there's one vital material that no economy can do without: Steel. Steel is at the heart of modern manufacturing. Steel can be reused, reforged, reclaimed, and recycled, but a growing economy will always need more steel. The U.S. was once a world leader in the production of high-quality steel, and we're ramping up American steel production again; this time, it's U.S. Steel, which just announced a nearly $3 billion investment in a new hot strip mill in its existing plant, the Mon Valley Works — Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.

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This is a big deal indeed.

U. S. Steel’s Board of Directors has approved full funding for a nearly $3 billion investment in a new hot strip mill at the company’s Mon Valley Works – Edgar Thomson Plant near Pittsburgh. The investment will replace aging equipment with modern steelmaking technology, increasing annual production capacity from approximately 2.2 million tons to approximately 3.5 million tons and expanding the range of steels U. S. Steel can produce for customers. Construction will begin after necessary permits are received, with initial production expected in late 2029. U. S. Steel continues to engage with regulators throughout the permitting process and appreciates the community’s interest in the project. The company is committed to transparency and keeping the community informed as the process moves forward.

This is part of a much larger deal, in which U.S. Steel's Japanese parent company, Nippon Steel, is investing a total of around $11 billion in its various United States operations.

U.S. Steel’s board of directors approved the project as part of a broader effort by Japan-based parent company Nippon Steel to spend $11 billion on several U.S. investments by the end of 2028, including equipment upgrades and facility expansions, to drive profits in the region. Nippon Steel first disclosed plans to upgrade or replace U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley hot strip mill operations in August 2024 for no less than $1 billion as a contingency of its pending acquisition at the time. It bought U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion last year. The company more than doubled its hot strip mill investment in June, and more recently updated investors during an earnings presentation that it would approve the project no later than March 2027.

This is good for the American economy, for the American steel industry, and good for our best ally in the North Pacific, Japan. This new mill expands the types of rolled steel the facility can produce, it will keep and (we hope) add jobs in the Pittsburgh area and across Pennsylvania, and will contribute billions to the economic activity of the area.

Production of the new mill is expected to begin in 2019.

Steel is at the heart of almost everything in a modern, industrial economy — steel and petroleum, and the two go hand-in-hand. Since January 2025 (and what happened that month?) we've been seeing upticks in American production of both, and in this case, we might note, there was no federal government deal-making mentioned; just economic conditions that favor a corporation's expansion of a major industrial enterprise.

And, no, we're not tired of winning yet.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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