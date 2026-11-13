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Gut Punch for Republicans: Lauren Boebert Loses Colorado's 'Safest' GOP Seat

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 13, 2026 3:53 PM
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Gut Punch for Republicans: Lauren Boebert Loses Colorado's 'Safest' GOP Seat
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ten days and hundreds of thousands of votes later, a call has finally been made in Colorado's Fourth Congressional District race – and incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert has been unseated by Democrat Eileen Laubacher.

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It was a close one, with Boebert losing by just over 3,000 votes.

DecisionDesk HQ made the call Friday afternoon, showing Laubacher with 48.79 percent of the vote to Boebert's 47.9 percent. A libertarian candidate managed to nab more than 3 percent, which likely affected Boebert's chances of being reelected.

Although the race wasn't officially called until Friday, Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral and apparently a former Republican, declared victory earlier this week and has been attending freshman orientation in Washington, D.C.

Boebert, for her part, had opted not to concede while the outstanding ballots were still being counted, and her campaign has raised the possibility of requesting a recount.

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The Republican firebrand was first elected to Congress in 2020 and represented Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. After barely surviving a reelection challenge in 2022, she switched to the more reliably Republican 4th District in 2024, where she was able to win by a comfortable margin.

The loss is likely particularly painful for Republicans because Colorado's 4th District was considered to be the state's safest GOP congressional seat.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | COLORADO | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | LAUREN BOEBERT
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