Huge Win for GOP As Judge Slams Brakes on Michigan's Plan to Purge Election Records

With less than a week until the midterm election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been handed a legal setback in her efforts to enforce a rule that requires local election officials to delete certain electronic election records within a week after the election is certified.

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To put it another way, the Republican National Committee (RNC) just scored a huge election integrity win in a state that could play a pivotal role in determining which party controls Congress come January.

On Tuesday, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Michael Riordan issued a temporary restraining order requiring election officials across the state to preserve electronic pollbook records from the November 3 election rather than delete them.

As RedState's Jennifer Oliver O'Connell previously reported, Benson had been facing a legal challenge over her rule requiring election officials to delete those pollbook files within seven days after an election is certified.

Pollbooks are used to check in voters and keep track of who has voted.

🚨 BREAKING: The RNC just scored a MAJOR ELECTION INTEGRITY WIN in Michigan days before the midterms, STOPPING Jocelyn Benson’s attempt to wipe out critical election records. More ⬇️ https://t.co/xqogZfuExw — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) October 28, 2026

The problem for Benson is that federal law requires certain election records to be preserved for 22 months. The RNC argued that her deletion rule violates that requirement, although Benson's office maintains that the records required by federal law are already being preserved in other forms.

Under Tuesday's ruling, local officials must now copy their electronic pollbook files onto encrypted flash drives and securely store them until the court orders otherwise. Of note, the judge hasn't actually ruled on whether Benson's policy violates federal law; he's simply making sure those election records are preserved while the legal battle wages on.

It's a win the RNC is happy to claim.

“Democrats say our elections are secure, but then they want the records destroyed. Why?" said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “Jocelyn Benson tried to wipe out critical election records, and the RNC stopped her. Republicans are protecting the vote and demanding transparency for every American.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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