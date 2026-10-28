Apple News' Midterm Coverage Has Been Hot Garbage — and a New Study Has All the Receipts

This is nothing new for Republicans, of course, but it looks like they can add Apple News to the outlets that can't seem to find anything good to say about the GOP.

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A new study from the Media Research Center (MRC) found that Apple News promoted a whopping 84 negative headlines about Republican policy priorities and exactly zero positive ones during a two-week period leading up to the midterm elections.

EXCLUSIVE! "Apple News ran 84 negative headlines on Republican priorities and zero positive ones. Zero! My dentist finds more good news in a root canal." -MRC's @DavidBozell https://t.co/KHrDqcW9Gz — Media Research Center (@theMRC) October 28, 2026

MRC researchers examined the top 20 stories featured each morning between September 15 and September 30, and focused on stories that covered issues like immigration, the economy, crime, government spending, and national security. Topics that are top of mind to voters this election cycle.

Of the 117 relevant stories reviewed by the MRC, 84 (72 percent) were classified as negative, 33 (28 percent) as neutral, and not a single one as positive.

Nada. Zilch. Zippy.

Here's the thing, though. Apple News is a news aggregator, meaning it pulls headlines and stories written by other news outlets, and they carefully curate what shows up on their site. They don't write the stories themselves, but they do hand pick the stories to promote.

In other words, it wasn't some technical glitch that led to the skewed coverage, a team of humans decided that was the right thing to do.

Here's another important point: Apple News comes as a pre-installed app on all iPhones, which gives its editorial selections considerable reach and greater impact than many other news apps.

Apple was apparently not available for comment, but its work speaks for itself.

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