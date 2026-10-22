Scary Moment Brings JD Vance Rally to a Sudden Halt — Then He Does Something Remarkable

There was a scary moment Thursday during Vice President JD Vance’s campaign rally in North Platte, Nebraska, when a woman in the crowd appeared to suffer a medical emergency.

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Vance was speaking in support of fellow Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts and other GOP candidates when he abruptly stopped his remarks after noticing something was going on nearby.

“Looks like we got a medical issue, everybody,” Vance said, before calling for a doctor as security and first responders moved toward the stricken woman.

"We'll all just stay calm and let these great doctors and law enforcement do their jobs," Vance said.

The vice president opted not to continue his remarks while the woman was being tended to, but instead asked those in the crowd who were “the praying type” to join him in praying the Lord's Prayer.

Vance then stepped away from the podium to personally check on the woman before returning to continue the rally, telling the crowd that the woman was doing fine and noting it was her very first political rally.

.@VP then left the stage and walked into the stands to check on the woman as our great First Responders provided her medical assistance ❤️ https://t.co/nH8m23vTGk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2026

Many on social media praised Vance for pausing the politics to check on the woman, while others opted to go the "there is nothing humanitarian about the MAGA cult horde" route.

The vice president was in Nebraska to help mobilize the Republican base to vote for the incumbent Ricketts, who's facing a surprisingly tough challenge from Dan Osborn, the "independent" candidate who looks and sounds just like a Democrat (and has the donors to prove it).

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