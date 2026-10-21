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Trump Administration Moves Fast on Camp Lejeune Drinking Water Claims — Nearly $1B Paid So Far

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 21, 2026 12:12 PM
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Trump Administration Moves Fast on Camp Lejeune Drinking Water Claims — Nearly $1B Paid So Far
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

If you've watched cable or network television at any point in the last few years, you've probably seen those ads being played on repeat from lawyers seeking clients who were exposed to contaminated water while serving at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

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The commercials may have seemed a bit sleazy, but there's a very real scandal behind them involving Marines, veterans, and military families who have waited decades for answers – and, in some cases, monetary compensation.

Now, the Trump administration says it has delivered nearly $1 billion to those victims and their families.

Since President  Trump returned to office in January 2025, the federal government has paid roughly 3,300 Camp Lejeune claims totaling more than $919 million, according to Fox News.

The president touted that achievement at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Tuesday night, saying he wants the cash settlements to go directly to the veterans and their families, not to trial lawyers.

"Tonight I’m pleased to announce my administration has delivered $1 billion in cash settlements to these veterans and their families, in addition to 3.1 billion for the VA and ordering the DOJ to settle all remaining legitimate claims as soon as possible," Trump said at a rally in North Carolina on Tuesday night. "We don’t want to give any to the trial lawyers, we want it all to go to the families."

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The Trump administration's efforts are all the more striking when you consider that just 459 settlements totaling $59.6 million had been paid between the passage of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act in 2022 and the beginning of Trump's second term.

The claims date back to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune between the years 1953 and 1987, which exposed Marines, their families, and civilian workers to dangerous chemicals linked to cancer and other serious illnesses. Industrial solvents, fuel leaks, and other chemicals had apparently seeped into the groundwater that was supplying the base at that time.

It's clear that this administration has made clearing the backlog of claims a priority, with the Department of Justice this year markedly improving the rate at which claims are approved and settlements paid out.

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News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VETERANS
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