Columbia U Does the Unthinkable on Oct. 7 Anniversary — Wait Until You See What Was on the Menu

Columbia University, supposedly one of the finest institutes of higher learning in the entire country, has spent the last three years as ground zero for some of the ugliest antisemitic displays we've seen in the post-October 7 world. They have been rightfully criticized for allowing pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protesters to intimidate Jewish students, occupy campus buildings, and turn parts of the university into a stage for some truly vile rhetoric.

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You'd think Columbia's administrators would've gotten smarter and a tad savvier after dealing with this mess for years now. You'd be wrong.

Students walking into Columbia’s John Jay Dining Hall on Wednesday were greeted with a pasta option with a truly jaw-dropping name: “October 7th Blush Sauce.”

Yes, the big brains at Columbia served a special "blush sauce" on the third anniversary of the bloody Hamas terrorist attack that killed roughly 1,200 people in Israel and saw 251 more taken hostage by the terrorists.

Tone deaf doesn't even begin to explain this one.

Columbia University is facing fresh backlash after a campus dining menu appeared to list "October 7th Blush Sauce" on the third anniversary of the Hamas terror attacks on Israel. The university insists it was an accidental formatting error, saying the date was mistakenly copied into the menu template and the signs were removed once staff noticed. But critics on X aren't buying the explanation, with one calling it a "convenient mistake" as the university continues to face scrutiny over its handling of antisemitism on campus. Read more about Columbia's explanation and the reaction it sparked: https://t.co/7owJ5UAZh4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2026

Columbia University is facing fresh backlash after a campus dining menu appeared to list "October 7th Blush Sauce" on the third anniversary of the Hamas terror attacks on Israel. The university insists it was an accidental formatting error, saying the date was mistakenly copied into the menu template and the signs were removed once staff noticed. But critics on X aren't buying the explanation, with one calling it a "convenient mistake" as the university continues to face scrutiny over its handling of antisemitism on campus.

Vicki Dunn, assistant vice president of Columbia Dining, said the whole thing was just "an unfortunate mistake."

"This was an unfortunate mistake and was not intended as a reference to the events of October 7," Dunn said. "The blush sauce was scheduled to be served, and when that information was copied into the menu template, the date was accidentally left in. Our staff took the signs down as soon as the mistake was identified. We are sorry for the confusion and concern this caused."

"Moving forward," Dunn added, "Columbia Dining will also have a team member review all menus before they are posted."

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While students were dining on their blush sauce pasta Wednesday, Columbia/Barnard Hillel had set up hundreds of empty white chairs to memorialize those murdered in the October 7 attack. More than 70 pro-Palestinian demonstrators, meanwhile, gathered outside Columbia's gates for a protest organized by the university's suspended Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

Just another day at Columbia University, where common sense apparently is merely an elective.

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