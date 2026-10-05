Morning Minute: Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

Monday, October 5, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Here's More Info on the Overnight Georgia Mass Shooting the MSM Are Barely Covering for Some Reason

Perhaps they're on standby to find out whether or not the shooter or shooters are right-wing MAGA types before determining whether they will dive more into the details and share them with readers.

The Tables Get Turned on Woke 'Reporters' Whose Story on an NBA Announcer Got Him Fired

So there was no rational justification for digging through his old tweets, something that Haskins and his colleagues who co-wrote the story accidentally admitted when they noted towards the end of the piece they wrote that Bell hadn't written anything similar since becoming an adult:

Something Is Very Wrong With Russia's 'Plague' Story — and the White House Is Watching

Although Russian officials are downplaying the seriousness of the issue, independent journalist Annie Jacobsen reports that their response, including the involvement of an "anti-epidemic commission," indicates otherwise.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Florida Man Won't Face Charges for Fatally Shooting Teenager Who Had Him in Headlock

Banging on people's door demanding a cell phone is dumb, but attacking someone on their own property was a fatal mistake.

HotAir — US Pulls Bombers Out of RAF Fairford

The British just aren't serious about serious things, and they increasingly suck as an ally.

PJ Media — Holy Moly! Nobody Expected What Just Happened in Brazil

It truly looks as if we're about to see another Latin American country reject socialism. This is historic.

Townhall — The Lessons and the Lies of the Gross Cornell Scandal

There’s plenty of blame to go around here, and we shouldn’t be ashamed to assign it. One of the big problems with modern society is its lack of judgment.

Twitchy — SLAAAY QUEEN: Roseanne Points Out There's NOTHING Democratic About Dems and Bill Maher Can't DEAL

We don't blame him for being frustrated, just that he's frustrated at the wrong person. It's not Roseanne's fault that Democrats have lost their way in their never ending quest for power and domination.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The critters, of course, are off until after the midterms. But while they may not be holding committee hearings and voting on legislation, we'll still be keeping an eye on them (and in some cases, so will the Feds).

Feds Put Gallego Under the Microscope, Investigate Whether He Used PAC As 'Personal Slush Fund'

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Monday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

10:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

6:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Grand Island, Nebraska — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Grand Island, Nebraska — Grand Island, Nebraska

— THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Pinnacle Bank Expo Center

— THE PRESIDENT departs Grand Island, Nebraska en route to the White House — Grand Island, Nebraska

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Education - Linda McMahon — McMahon recently called on schools to strengthen education on the perils of socialism and communism.

On Wednesday, I sent a letter urging educators to teach the real cost of socialism and communism. Every form of socialism, including democratic socialism, is completely and fundamentally incompatible with our system of liberty and a free society. This is more important than ever to discuss with our students. America will never be a socialist country. — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) October 2, 2026

Full Court Press...

Some notable decisions in recent days include:

❌ In Barco Mercado v. Mullin (immigration detention conditions and attorney access), Judge Lewis A. Kaplan (Southern District of New York) AMENDS the permanent injunction governing ICE detention at 26 Federal Plaza to incorporate an approved Notice of Rights for detainees.

(immigration detention conditions and attorney access), Judge Lewis A. Kaplan (Southern District of New York) AMENDS the permanent injunction governing ICE detention at 26 Federal Plaza to incorporate an approved Notice of Rights for detainees. ✅ In United States v. California (egg regulations), Judge Mark C. Scarsi (Central District of California) DENIES defendants’ motion to dismiss for lack of standing; CERTIFIES the order for interlocutory appeal; STAYS proceedings pending possible appellate review.

But, of course, the big news today is that it's the start of the Supreme Court's 2026 term. Two cases will be argued before the Court this morning:

Suncor Energy Inc. v. Commissioners of Bolder County — Whether federal law precludes state-law claims seeking relief for injuries allegedly caused by the effects of interstate and international greenhouse-gas emissions on the global climate. Whether this Court has statutory and Article III jurisdiction to hear the case.

Johnson v. United States Congress — Did the Veterans' Judicial Review Act strip district courts of the jurisdiction, recognized by this Court in Johnson v. Robison, 415 U.S. 361 (1974), to hear challenges to the constitutionality of acts of Congress affecting veterans' benefits?

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Also, I wasn't able to get the Skinny on SCOTUS rundowns for the 2025 term wrapped up over the weekend, but will do so in short order.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump is hitting the campaign trail this week with jaunts to Nebraska and Texas. He'll head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Alabama-Georgia game on Saturday.

The Supreme Court, as noted above, is beginning its 2026 term and will be hearing oral argument Monday-Wednesday of this week.

MORNING MUSING

I kind of thought it was settled: We were doing away with the springing forward and the falling back — something on which many/most Americans seem to agree. Now, the tussle over whether the permanent setting would be Standard or "Daylight Saving" — that's raged on.

But I really did think we were on the cusp of dispensing with the clock-changing twice a year. Over the weekend, though I largely dipped out of news-mode, I gather there was a set-to between President Trump and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) over the matter.

I'm getting so old and jaded I can't muster the energy to invest in the squabbling. Won't someone just pick a damn time and stick with it?

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LIGHTER FARE

Probably helps jump-start the heart, at least.

When I see myself in the bathroom mirror first thing in the morning. https://t.co/72nurKj40c — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 5, 2026

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