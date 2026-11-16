In a deeply disturbing move, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) decided it was her job to publicly reprimand some college Republicans over their choice of campus speaker. Who knew it was the job of the governor to decide who gets to have free speech and who doesn't?

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Sherrill unleashed her blistering tirade Monday morning on X, saying she was "deeply disappointed" in the Rutgers Republicans Club for daring to invite former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino to speak on campus. She accused Bovino of enacting "cruel policies" and wrote that his actions "cost people their lives."

Oh, she also outright stated that Bovino was part of a militia "that pledge[d] loyalty to the president instead of the Constitution."

I’m deeply disappointed in the Rutgers Republicans Club’s decision to invite Greg Bovino to speak on campus. Giving him a platform is the wrong decision.



People can agree that border security is important and the need for immigration reform is urgent. They can also reject the… — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) November 16, 2026

I’m deeply disappointed in the Rutgers Republicans Club’s decision to invite Greg Bovino to speak on campus. Giving him a platform is the wrong decision. People can agree that border security is important and the need for immigration reform is urgent. They can also reject the cruel policies of officials like Greg Bovino that cost people their lives. If the club moves forward with hosting Bovino, I will ensure the state works with Rutgers to protect the safety of everyone and the rights enshrined in our Constitution. I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities. They should also ask him what he makes of Americans’ overwhelming rejection of his policies in the midterms. In New Jersey, we believe deeply in the values of this country. Those values do not include dehumanizing and cruel policies, and militias that pledge loyalty to the president instead of the Constitution. Maybe the only question to ask of Bovino is what part of his oath to the Constitution did he miss and how did he get so caught up in the group think of this Administration that he could justify ignoring his obligation to the very people he was meant to serve?

Bovino, for his part, wasn't about to let the governor's rant go unanswered.

In a scathing response, he accused Sherrill of using her office to limit Americans' constitutional rights and brought up controversies involving her Naval Academy record and stock trading.

“Gubner, I am deeply disappointed in your penchant for using the Governor’s Office to limit Constitutional rights of Americans.This coming from someone who cheated at the Naval Academy ( you weren’t allowed to walk), and enriched yourself via insider trading in defense stocks as a Congressgirl -priceless."

He also issued a challenge: "Tell you what, come on down to Rutgers and put your insider-trading money where your mouth is."

Game on.

Republican state Sen. Mike Testa wondered why the governor was spending her time attacking a college speaker while New Jersey families struggled with rising energy costs and other expenses. And Rutgers has made it clear that the event can proceed as planned.

University spokesperson Megan Florance told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the university is committed to protecting freedom of expression, including viewpoints that may generate controversy or disagreement.

Bovino is scheduled to speak Monday evening at Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus, and the Rutgers Republicans Club has reported receiving ominous threats against its members and says police will be present for the event. His pending appearance has also sparked student protests and a petition drive demanding that the university cancel the event.

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