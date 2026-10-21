'Make It Make Sense': Trump and 'Absolute Patriot' Voter Light Up Roy Cooper During NC Rally

With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, it's all hands on deck in many hot-button races across the country, with Democrats and Republicans alike bringing in the star power in hopes of influencing late deciders and wavering voters to make up their minds and go to the polls.

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For Democrats, that means trotting out "leaders" like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), along with former President Barack Obama. For Republicans, that means welcoming the heavy hitters, like President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

As we reported, the VP was in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on Monday to talk about the importance of two key House races (NC-11 and NC-01) as well as the Senate race between GOP nominee and former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley versus former N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, the Democrat nominee.

That race, as we've noted, has been an uphill battle for Whatley primarily due to name recognition and history. Cooper, at 69, has served in state government for over half of his life, and - with the help of the establishment press corps in NC - was able to worm himself on up to the Attorney General position for 16 years and then later get elected governor, where he served two terms.

But at that age, Cooper is also facing questions about what Whatley, 58, has called a "basement campaign." When the North State Journal (NSJ) newspaper recently made a standard inquiry to the Cooper campaign regarding his health and ability to serve a six-year Senate term, the Elias Law Group sent a cease-and-desist letter, threatening a defamation lawsuit. The paper, in turn, wrote about it, which prompted Vance to bring it up Monday while asking, "What does Roy Cooper have to hide?"

And the backfire against the Cooper campaign is not going away anytime soon. President Trump visited Greenville, N.C., on Tuesday for another rally, and brought the issue up as well, shining an even brighter spotlight on it in the process:

Days after Roy Cooper’s campaign sent a cease-and-desist to @APDillon_ and @nsjnews, President Trump asks at his rally if Cooper has the health and stamina to serve in the U.S. Senate. #ncpol https://t.co/XXgiiQwRdG — Nick Craig (@nicholasmcraig) October 21, 2026

Trump, as RedState readers are well aware, led the way in hammering Democrats and the press on Joe Biden's health for four years, so this is familiar territory for him, and he (and Whatley) are unlikely to let up on it in the closing days of the race.

Relatedly, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention this clip of a North Carolina voter going the "absolute patriot" route while standing in line ahead of the rally. He was questioned about his "Roy Cooper sucks" shirt and proceeded to make the argument of the decade against Cooper in just 20 seconds by pointing out how he could get arrested for looking in a woman's bedroom window, but that it was okay for him to use a bathroom stall next to her.

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"Come on, man, make it make sense!"

Legend.

Watch:

The final boss of Patriots was just interviewed at the Trump rally.



Incredible aura. pic.twitter.com/0XhSlY3GEi — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) October 20, 2026

The only thing to add to that, y'all, is just vote. Please vote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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