Democrats’ ‘Make America Nice Again’ Rebrand Has a Glaring Problem

Some Democrats already looking toward 2028 are trying to sell the midterm results as proof that voters want a nicer, more optimistic brand of politics. Presumably, this means they believe their brand of politics spreads the niceties.

Advertisement

That would require you to forget that fairly recent studies show the left has been increasingly embracing an "assassination culture" that suggests there is justification for violence against their political opponents. Embracing it to the point where President Trump was almost murdered, and Charlie Kirk actually was.

It would require you not only to forget that, but to abandon any tether you may be holding onto that connects you to reality.

Other than that, yeah. The nice party.

That's the argument Axios laid out Sunday, packaging it as "Make America Nice Again." They even made up a nice powder blue hat with the new MANA logo.

Some Dems' 2028 strategy: Make America Nice Again https://t.co/orrHqVGIOl — Axios (@axios) November 15, 2026

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told supporters that the end of the Trump era "means a politics where we can check the news and actually feel our blood pressure come down a little."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, in his reelection victory speech, said "you declared that you could not be more ready for an end of this ruthless chaos and cruelty."

Chaos and cruelty. We're just 28 months removed from Butler. 26 months removed from Ryan Routh aiming an AK-47-style rifle through the fence of the Trump International Golf Club while Trump was playing nearby. Just 6.5 months after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner.

But hey, no more chaos and cruelty, I guess.

Oh look, Democrats might take a break from the constant inciting of violence and trying to their political opponents killed. GFY https://t.co/Frwoiqsdkt — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 16, 2026

Axios pointed to midterm winners as evidence the softer pitch works. Kansas Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton (D-KS) said one of his campaign's big ideas was "decency," and that he wanted to become the "best friend" of Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS). Ohio Gov.-elect Amy Acton told supporters that "basic decency is on the ballot." Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-TX) said "love my neighbor" informed his approach to politics.

"It's been 10 years of this kind of politics — politics as blood sport, politics as trolling and owning and name-calling, politics as professional wrestling," he later told Democrat leaders in Denver.

That is a lovely message. It also has no basis in anything resembling reality.

In a "Reality check," Axios noted that "Hamilton, Acton and Talarico had unifying messages, but they and their allies also ran tens of millions of dollars in negative ads against their Republican opponents."

So, they weren't really loving their neighbor? Say it ain't so. This is how the Democrat Party operates, though. And has operated.

The report added that Barack Obama ran in 2008 on a larger theme of change and unity, then unapologetically attacked his opponents anyway.

Advertisement

The same story also resurfaced a remark from Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI). The Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent extremist said that when his opponents went low, he preferred to take them "to the mud and choke them out."

Democrat Candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed: “When they go low, we don’t go high. We take them to the mud and choke them out.” UNHINGED. https://t.co/d62288bArD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2025

Bro, you're only taking anybody to the mud because you hope it'll drop them down to your height. Elf-Sayed's tough-guy act is getting tiresome.

The Kansas GOP has already posted a photo of Hamilton, who campaigned as a moderate, walking the Capitol alongside El-Sayed.

“When they go low, we don’t go high. We take them to the mud and choke them out.” — Abdul El-Sayed Adam Hamilton campaigned as a moderate. Now the senator-elect is walking the Capitol alongside El-Sayed laughing it up. Kansans deserve to know: will Hamilton condemn that rhetoric, or does his promise of moderation end where party loyalty begins? The campaign is over. Accountability starts now. — Kansas GOP (@KansasGOP) November 10, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... rhetoric, or does his promise of moderation end where party loyalty begins? The campaign is over. Accountability starts now.

The Axios brand of journalism is something to behold.

Advertisement

Sell the story right in the headline as Democrats pitching 'Make America Nice Again.' Flesh out the angle with over a dozen paragraphs suggesting you've got backup for the absurd premise. Then casually drop in two tiny receipts at the end that negate it. All while failing to mention the "assassination culture" reality we've all seen with our own eyes.

We literally just watched four years of Democrats jailing mostly peaceful protesters from January 6, arresting pro-life grandmothers who prayed at abortion clinics, targeting Catholic churches, and siccing the FBI on concerned parents at school board meetings, labeling them domestic terrorists. They spent years during the pandemic trying to get people fired and shunned from society for not getting a vaccine that didn't work. They ruined lives without so much as a second thought.

A leftist killed Charlie Kirk, and plenty on the Left openly celebrated it. And not a one of those things made it into the Axios report on Democrats being the party of nice.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.