Democrats Are Panicking Over the 2030 Census, and the Explanation Gives the Game Away

Top Connecticut Democrats accused President Trump on Friday of trying to rig the 2030 census.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-3) appeared with advocacy groups to warn that the administration’s new counting rules would leave roughly 250,000 state residents out of the tally used to divvy up U.S. House seats and federal funding.

Advertisement

"The 250,000 estimate appears to reflect the state’s non-citizen population that would fall outside the new apportionment base," the Connecticut Centinal writes.

Huh. What a coincidence.

DeLauro, in particular, did not hold back, practically setting her peacock-purple plumage on fire. And in an irony to end all ironies, she called the census rules "illegal."

Why? Because it includes the ol' dreaded "citizenship question." That's right, in Gargamel's world here, it's illegal not to count illegals for a legal census.

"This is an effort by the Trump Administration to punish blue states and states with higher immigrant populations," she said. "New York, California, New Jersey, yes, and Connecticut. Connecticut ranks 11th out of all 50 states for immigrant population."

"This is an effort to rig the system, rob the American people of their right to be represented properly."

Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro on a 2030 census overhaul: "It is an effort by the Trump Administration to punish blue states and states with higher immigrant populations. This is an effort to rig the system and rob the American People of their right to be represented properly." https://t.co/PvscVTA2pE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 13, 2026

It's meant to right the wrongs of blue states with higher illegal immigrant populations, sure. I know you're familiar with the word "illegal," Rosa, since you used it just seconds before your buffoonish comments.

Oh, and when you analyze the supposedly nefarious scheme, you realize there is nothing terrible about it.

The Census Bureau's September proposal would limit the count used for House seats and Electoral College votes to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, according to the Associated Press. People in the country illegally, asylum seekers, and others without permanent status would not count toward congressional representation.

And the truth will set you free. In other words, the "rigging" is counting the people who actually live here legally when deciding how much power each state gets. This vile creature, along with the rest of her America-loathing party, wants to give criminal illegal aliens more representation in Congress.

Bysiewicz claimed Trump wants to "manipulate the census to give taxpayer funding and political power to the states that he favors."

Catching onto the theme here? It isn't even about whether those 250,000 people are properly represented. It's about money and power, and specifically the money and power Connecticut Democrats, and their blue state sanctuary-loving colleagues, would lose.

Rep. @rosadelauro (D-CT) on Trump's proposed changes to 2030 census: "It's changing how residency is counted, increasing the risk of distorted representation...this is an effort to rig the system." https://t.co/FkBXV3NBQq — CSPAN (@cspan) November 13, 2026

Advertisement

Lamont and DeLauro even conceded the risk is bigger for New York and California than for their own state. The states that rolled out the welcome mat to their illegal alien base are the ones sweating the most.

That alone should tell you Trump is making the right call.

Here's a fun fact: Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D), who has filed comments opposing the rule, once said, "America runs on Dunkin and undocumented workers," back in December 2024.

Democrats run on illegals; that's obvious.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.