Mamdani Tops His ICE Coaching Video With Message to Voters — Guess What They Don’t Need at the Polls

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (C) released a video Monday promoting early voting and outlining rules for casting ballots in the city.

In the clip, filmed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Mamdani said he had already voted and described the process as quick and straightforward.

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With that used-car-dealer smile, he told viewers that New Yorkers do not need to bring identification or any other materials to the polls. In the same breath, he claimed that elections in NYC are safe and secure.

"With so much misinformation about our elections this year, here’s what every New Yorker should know. Voting is easy and safe," Mamdani explained. "In New York City, you don’t need to bring anything with you to cast your vote at the polls. We’ll even give you a pen."

"Our city’s elections are secure. Thousands of poll watchers and poll workers across the five boroughs make sure of it."

Running a secure election is impossible without some form of identification. He knows that.

Mamdani specifically addressed federal law enforcement, saying agents, including those from ICE, cannot enter polling places. He even advised those worried about law enforcement's presence on what to do.

"Armed federal agents, including ICE, cannot be at New York polling places without a judicial warrant signed by a judge. If you see anything unusual at or near your polling site, or witness voter intimidation, stay calm and tell a poll worker."

Nothing and no one should stand between New Yorkers and their right to vote — least of all the government. Early voting is happening now through November 1. Election Day is November 3. See you at the polls! https://t.co/Z5dxCDFFVF — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 26, 2026

Why is this dude's head always cocked to the right in these childish videos? Can somebody explain that one to me? It has to be some sort of social media branding trick, right?

Anyway ...

The Trump administration has repeatedly said ICE has no plans to target or station agents at polling places for the 2026 midterms, adding that any such presence would be required only in an emergency.

“ICE is not planning operations targeting polling locations," a DHS spokesperson told The Center Square. “ICE conducts intelligence-driven targeted enforcement, and if an active public safety threat endangered a polling location, they may be arrested as a result of that targeted enforcement action.”

Meaning Zohran can stop getting his little 'Abolish ICE' and hammer-and-sickle-chic Underoos in a twist.

But why even worry about ICE being there? They'd be focused on immigration enforcement, and Mamdani surely knows that illegal aliens can't vote in elections and have no reason to be at a polling place, right?

Why do illegals need special protection at polling places? Answer that, you clown.

The latest video comes days after Mamdani posted a Spanish-language clip coaching "New Yorkers" on their rights during encounters with ICE agents.

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If you encounter ICE, here's what every New Yorker should know. https://t.co/hrjL8JPLyr — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 23, 2026

It's a handy script for anyone hoping to avoid the consequences of being in the country illegally.

"In a document, look for the words 'United States District Court' and a judge’s signature. You can ask the officers to pass the order under the door," Mamdani states. "If they do not have a judicial warrant, you can leave the door closed and say, 'I do not consent to your entry.'"

The common thread here is that ICE is the enemy, and the mayor is hell-bent on shielding illegal aliens from their grip.

Early voting in NYC runs through November 1, with Election Day set for November 3.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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