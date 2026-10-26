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Let’s See What Sophie Cunningham Has Done Now to Drive Liberals to Tears

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Oct 26, 2026 3:08 PM
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Let’s See What Sophie Cunningham Has Done Now to Drive Liberals to Tears
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham sparked an immediate online meltdown after making a surprise appearance at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

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Cunningham was invited to wave the checkered flag at the F1 event. Liberals on social media, particularly the pronoun-heavy alphabet mafia (LGBT), were absolutely beside themselves.

It probably didn't help that she looked like an absolute smokeshow trackside at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, sporting a cowgirl outfit and a hat that was branded with the phrase, "Yee MF Haw."

The Left was beside themselves over Sophie's presence. They couldn't believe she was at the race. They really couldn't believe that she was allowed to take part in the event.

And they sure as hell couldn't comprehend the fact that 90 percent of the country is in alignment with her view on men in women's locker rooms.

Take, for example, this special creature with the "they/them" pronouns and the Palestinian flag in his profile.

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"Yet again the US races proving that F1 is still not a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community, with Sophie Cunningham waving the flag and Ted Cruz giving out trophies," he typed through gritted teeth. "@F1 I thought we were keeping politics out of the sport? Do better for our community and help us feel welcome."

Bro, first of all, you do realize what Hamas does with people confused about their pronouns and sexual orientation, right?

And second, show us on the doll where Sophie hurt you. Be specific.

"Anti-trans activist and incredibly dogs*** basketball player Sophie Cunningham waving the chequered flag," one pretend sports fan added. "Cool."

You need a tissue? Also, pretty confident she'd wipe the floor with you, Chief.

"Sophie Cunningham waved the flag?" another complained. "wtf are we doing? She’s not even a relevant basketball player. The shock about F1 isn’t that they are right-wing, but my God, when they go low, it’s always in the sleaziest, cheapest way."

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Sophie is one of about a handful of relevant draws in the WNBA today. You can keep telling yourself otherwise, but it's true.

And, irony of all ironies, the Left has actually helped amplify her relevance by having a coronary over the fact that Cunningham said, and I quote: "I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

A vast majority of Americans agree with her, you tools. At this point, Cunningham could walk down the street and liberals would have an aneurysm about their little safe spaces being violated.

To quote Sophie, "Whatever, suck it." 

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News Topics LGBTQ+ | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER | WNBA
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