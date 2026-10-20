The Most Brutally Honest Political Signs Ever Just Got Someone Elected

Remember the name, Brady Rogers. The man is a genius. The man is all of us.

Rogers, who hails from Kelowna, British Columbia, just won a seat on the city council. He did so by eschewing political labels and even avoiding campaign slogans that may have shown his in-depth grasp of the issues that matter most to people.

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In fact, his political yard signs read like something you'd expect from someone who spends most of his time on the couch watching sports and smoking weed.

"I barely want to do this," one reads, though it includes a disclaimer in explosive yellow highlights that he is "under 60."

For those of us used to seeing curmudgeonly dusty relics roaming aimlessly in the halls of Congress ... Sold!

"Just trying to pay my rent," another sign reads, with Rogers sporting a "Dadlife" T-shirt in both efforts.

A Canadian man who told voters he had no idea what he was doing won the city council election His campaign used messages like "Just trying to pay my rent" and "Let's see what happens?" https://t.co/ZuXhSGxDNz — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 19, 2026

The unconventional approach drew attention locally for its refreshing honesty in an era when most candidates promise the sun, the moon, and the stars. It drew enough attention for him to secure 12,635 votes.

That was enough for fourth place (out of 37 candidates) in an election in which the top eight would head to council.

Rogers has said he ran because he felt the city needed better representation, even if he wasn’t especially eager to take on the role. But even if he wasn't thrilled about taking the job, he at least was eminently qualified, right?

Right?

We'll let his campaign site explain: "Do I enjoy politics? No. Do I know what I’m doing? No. But am I qualified? Also no."

The bored look on his face sells the entire shtick.

🚨 YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! 😂 Brady Rogers just won a seat on Kelowna City Council with 12,635 votes. His campaign pitch? Do I enjoy politics? No. Do I know what I’m doing? No. Am I qualified? Also no. HE ACTUALLY WON! 🤣 Political science professors will be studying this one for YEARS. — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) October 19, 2026

Despite the sarcasm and humor, Rogers makes it clear that he grew up in Kelowna and is rather fond of it.

"Running for council is the last thing I saw myself doing this year. I don’t like meetings, I don’t like having to be certain places at certain times, and I’m allergic to stuffy offices," he said. "But unfortunately, I happen to like Kelowna, and think I can help do some good."





As Culture Alberta writes, Rogers isn't exactly a dolt who stumbled onto something. He is a former automation engineer who runs a manufacturing business in Kelowna with his wife.

The self-deprecating humor clearly worked. Now let's see what Rogers, already a legend in the community, can do to make his city better.

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