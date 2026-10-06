Ex-Prosecutor Who Accused Letitia James of Targeting Trump Says She’s Now Threatening Him

New York Attorney General Letitia James isn't going to like this latest report.

Daniel Wiesenfeld is a former prosecutor who worked in the AG's Investor Protection Bureau before he was recently shown the door. He blew the whistle in August, sending an email to his colleagues, alleging he'd been instructed: “to find and pursue crimes committed by specific individuals and organizations affiliated with Donald Trump.” That, of course, is not the way it's supposed to work. You're supposed to follow the crime, not follow the man to figure out what crime you can stick him with.

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“I ask that you not serve as Tish’s personal attorneys by targeting her political enemies," Wiesenfeld said then. "Instead, I hope you choose to prosecute crimes and find the individuals accountable, rather than targeting individuals and then finding crimes.”

According to an email Wiesenfeld sent to James that was obtained by the Times-Union, he claims James is threatening him if he doesn't turn over "confidential and privileged materials."

“I am in receipt of your September 18th letter threatening me with 'professional discipline, as well as civil and/or criminal action' and your subsequent September 30th letter providing a deadline by 5pm today for me to confirm my destruction of your 'confidential and/or privileged information',” Wiesenfeld wrote Monday. “You have also commissioned your 'protection detail' detectives to repeatedly hound me by banging on my front door. Attached is the business card one of them left in my door after their latest intrusion.” His email continued: “I understand you are fearful of what I might do with what you refer to as your 'confidential and privileged' materials, ahead of an important election. These documents are simply evidence and your threats will not compel me to dstroy such evidence. If anything, carrying out your threats by bringing this to a legal forum will make this information public.”

He alleged they had "initiated several meritless investigations into Trump and his affiliates, without a credible reason,” and “more damning, you’ve insisted on proceeding with such investigations after it became apparent there was no viable cause of action."

Wiesenfeld was placed on administrative leave after his August email, and then was fired on September 5.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's office said in a statement on Monday that they were "duty-bound to take disciplinary action when one of its attorneys violates the law, the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, or agency policy.”

They claimed:

“Mr. Wiesenfeld was terminated for cause after it was determined that he committed such violations,” Richards continued. “We remain committed to enforcing New York’s laws and defending the rights of all New Yorkers. Any suggestion otherwise is disingenuous.”

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