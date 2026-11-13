Beyond the Classroom: Why I Chose to Homeschool My Children

By Lynne White

I started homeschooling my four children long before homeschooling became popular. Back then, people questioned everything about it. How would my children socialize? Would they receive a proper education? Would they be prepared for the real world?

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I never believed education should be about putting every child into the same box. Children learn differently, develop differently, and have different strengths. As their mother, I wanted the freedom to recognize those differences and build on them. But when it came to my son Peyton, homeschooling took on an even greater meaning.

Peyton is Autistic, and I believed the best education I could give him was one that allowed him to grow at his own pace, discover his strengths, and develop confidence in who he was. I wasn’t interested in changing who Peyton was. I wanted to give him every opportunity to become the strongest, most independent, and most confident version of himself.

Reading, writing, and mathematics are important, but so are communication, responsibility, decision-making, and learning how to navigate everyday life. Homeschooling gave us the flexibility to work on all those things together. We could spend additional time on something Peyton struggled with without making him feel that he was falling behind. We could explore subjects that interested him and turn everyday experiences into learning opportunities.

Dr. Temple Grandin, an Autistic professor and author, has spent decades encouraging parents and educators to recognize the different ways Autistic people think and learn. One of her best-known statements is, “The world needs all kinds of minds.” That philosophy has always made sense to me. Why spend so much time focusing on what a child cannot do when we could be helping them discover what they can?

Research supports the importance of that approach. A 2021 systematic review by Hume and colleagues examined evidence-based educational practices for Autistic children and young people, while research on self-determination by Wehmeyer and colleagues has emphasized the importance of choice, goal-setting, and opportunities to develop independence for people with disabilities. Neither establishes that homeschooling is superior for every Autistic child, but both reinforce something I strongly believe: Education should prepare children for life, not simply for the next test.

Today, Peyton is an adult, and one of my greatest joys is watching the confidence he has developed. Together, we own Team Awesomism, a small business built around a very simple belief: You matter. Someone cares.

Peyton creates handmade Awesomism Beads, which we share and sell as tangible reminders that people are valued and haven’t been forgotten. But Team Awesomism is much more than beads. Peyton built our website, edits our podcast, 5 Minutes of Awesomism, and plays an important role in the creative and technical side of our business. He isn’t simply helping his mother with a project. He’s an entrepreneur, a creator, an inspiration, and an influencer who is showing others what an Autistic Adult can accomplish when given the opportunity to develop his talents.

Through our podcast, community outreach, partnerships, writing, and events, we’re connecting with people from all walks of life. We especially want to reach those who sometimes feel overlooked, including Autistic Adults, veterans, seniors, and people facing difficult circumstances. Peyton isn’t sitting on the sidelines watching me run a business. He’s part of building it. He creates products, manages creative projects, meets customers, participates in events, and helps us spread a message that matters.

Perhaps one of the things that makes me proudest is knowing that Peyton has become an inspiration to others. He’s not just building a business. He’s influencing people through his creativity, his determination, and the example he sets. Every time I watch him interact with someone or take pride in something he’s accomplished, I’m reminded why I made the decisions I did years ago.

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One thing I learned through homeschooling is that confidence develops through opportunity. Children need chances to try, make mistakes, solve problems, and succeed. Sometimes progress comes in enormous leaps. Other times, it comes in little steps that nobody else even notices. But those little steps add up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes that Autistic people have different strengths, needs, and abilities, and that individualized services and supports can help them develop important skills. That is why I believe parents should never allow a diagnosis to become a prediction of everything their child will or won’t accomplish.

I also believe we need to stop measuring success solely by grades, test scores, or whether a child follows the same path as everyone else. For me, success is watching Peyton become a confident adult who knows he has something valuable to contribute.

Would I homeschool my children again? Without hesitation. Homeschooling four children wasn’t always easy. It required patience, creativity, sacrifice, and plenty of days when I questioned whether I was doing enough. But looking back, I wouldn’t trade those years.

I don’t believe homeschooling is the right answer for every family, and I would never suggest that every Autistic child needs the same educational environment. What I do believe is that parents deserve to explore educational choices that recognize their children’s individual needs and potential.

Years ago, I wasn’t thinking about Peyton becoming an entrepreneur, building websites, producing podcasts, or becoming an inspiration and influencer to others. I was thinking about giving my son the opportunity to learn, grow, and believe in himself. Today, I get to see the results of that decision.

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I didn’t homeschool Peyton to protect him from the world. I homeschooled him to help prepare him to take his place in it. And watching the man he has become, I wouldn’t change a thing.

Lynne White is an author, award-winning blogger, international speaker, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Team Awesomism, a cause-driven small business she owns with her Autistic adult son, Peyton.

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