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Russian Ambassador to the US Suddenly Dies

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 11, 2026 12:50 PM
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Russian Ambassador to the US Suddenly Dies BREAKING
Townhall Media

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced "with profound sorrow" that Alexander Darchiev, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, had died at the age of 66. 

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They said the "cherished memory of our colleague will forever remain in our hearts."

Darchiev had served in his position in Washington, D.C., since March, 2025. 

No cause of death was immediately announced. The Foreign Ministry announcement said Darchiev "passed away suddenly."

The announcement called Darchiev "an outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader, a kind friend, and a mentor," as well as "a consummate professional and a brilliant expert on American affairs" who "served in one of the most critical areas of Russian foreign policy.

Prior to serving as ambassador the the U.S., Darchiev headed the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North America Department, served at Russia’s diplomatic mission in the United States, and was Russia’s ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021.

Kirill Dimitriev, a special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke well of Darchiev. 

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Deeply saddened by the passing of Ambassador Darchiev. He was a man of exceptional honesty, integrity, professionalism, and a tireless advocate for peace. It was a great honor to know and work with him. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family.

Darchiev's death happened right as Russia and Ukraine have just started trilateral talks in the effort to end the war, and it looked like they had been making progress. 

This is a breaking story, so we'll keep you updated if we find out anything more about what the cause of death was. 

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News Topics RUSSIA | UKRAINE | USA
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