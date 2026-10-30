You Might Not Believe What Mary Peltola Just Had the Nerve to Tweet

The New York Times story about the ballot-stacking, "Decoy Dan" scandal in Alaska has really shaken up the Senate race in its final days.

The Times story nailed the Peltola campaign, in an alleged effort to get other people to run, including another candidate named Dan Sullivan, with the purpose of confusing Alaskan voters with the incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

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Not only that, but the report claimed the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) was also involved in the project.

As we noted, Democrat candidate Mary Peltola claims she knew nothing, despite the report. Her first response was a bizarre attempt to deflect, even as she called the report a "distraction." No, the distraction was what your team was allegedly trying to create with its ballot-stacking agenda.

That was bad enough. But then she doubled down on the spin. It's hard to believe that she posted this with a straight face given how clueless it is.

I am the only candidate in this race with a plan to ban congressional stock trading, crack down on self-dealing, enact term limits, and fix the rigged system in DC that's shutting down Alaska. — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) October 29, 2026

I am the only candidate in this race with a plan to ban congressional stock trading, crack down on self-dealing, enact term limits, and fix the rigged system in DC that's shutting down Alaska.

First, let me note that what she's saying at the beginning of that sentence is false. Sullivan already voted in the Senate recently to advance the Stop Insider Trading Act. It was Democrats who killed the bill.

Then imagine the nerve of posting that she's the only candidate in the race with a plan to "fix the rigged system in D.C." after The New York Times report about what her campaign allegedly did to manipulate the race.

How is this a real post? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 29, 2026

Sen. Sullivan had a great ad that nailed the scandal.

🚨 Bombshell reporting shows national Democrats colluded for months to lie to Alaska voters and Mary Peltola knew all about it. Her campaign was at the center of the scheme. https://t.co/22k31UrTTE — Dan Sullivan (@DanSullivan_AK) October 29, 2026

Now there are federal and state investigations underway looking into the scandal. As Fox's Bill Melugin is reporting, more than 30 subpoenas have already gone out in the federal investigation.

BREAKING: DOJ has issued 30+ subpoenas in the last 24 hours as part of criminal investigation into how Dan J. Sullivan appeared on the Alaska ballot and what potential coordination there was w/ the Peltola campaign, DOJ sources tell colleague @davidspunt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

So Peltola can deflect and spin, but this could be big trouble for her and her team, and it's likely to hurt them in the election, as it should.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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