DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Anti-ICE Crew Blocks Brooklyn Bridge - the Drivers' Response Is Priceless

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 29, 2026 1:15 PM
Advertisement
Anti-ICE Crew Blocks Brooklyn Bridge - the Drivers' Response Is Priceless
AP Photo/Tom Hays

The anti-ICE crew was busy again in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. 

About 30 activists decided to block the Manhattan entrances to the Brooklyn Bridge and the Brooklyn-bound lanes. 

Advertisement

They were holding a sign that said "Stop Shooting Our Neighbors" and demanding the resignation of Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "NYPD, KKK, I-C-E, they're all the same!" they chanted. 

Now, this kind of operation never seems to make a lot of sense. All they are doing is blocking people who need to get through and turning people against them and their "cause." 

The reaction of the drivers was priceless. The activists ended up ticking off a lot of people trying to get to work, including immigrants — you know, the people the activists claim they care about — in the process. "Please let us go," one of the people pleaded. 

Another exasperated driver said, "Your beef is not with us; I'm not the one shooting people." They have to get to work, and they have to pick up their kids. Apparently, the leftists don't. The drivers were right on point, skewering the anti-ICE crew on how pointless it was to block them. 

But the mostly white anti-ICE crew didn't care. Because the "cause" is more important than the people they claim they care about. You drivers are just supposed to understand that — even if the action is stupid and totally pointless. Even if it does absolutely nothing to change what Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ) does. And even if they're wrong about ICE anyway.

Recommended
President Trump Cancels Rally in Kansas at Last Moment, Then Makes Big Announcement Kyle Becker Gavin Newsom Viciously Mocked Over Chest-Pounding Election Warning to Trump Rusty Weiss
Advertisement

One white lady in a PINK tracksuit in one of the cars did clap, but what she had to say was incredibly clueless. "Well, because ICE is taking away people, and deporting people, and it's just inhumane," she ranted. No, it's the law. It's been the law since long before President Donald Trump, although people on the Left only seem to care about ICE when Trump is in office. She said that with ICE we were "going back to Germany," where people were "deported and killed for being of a different ethnicity or being from somewhere else." Yikes, really? Trying to compare enforcing the law to Nazis? How incredibly ignorant and wrong. 

The NYPD ended up carting away a bunch of them and ultimately clearing the area. 

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

President Trump Cancels Rally in Kansas at Last Moment, Then Makes Big Announcement

President Trump Cancels Rally in Kansas at Last Moment, Then Makes Big Announcement

Kyle Becker
Gavin Newsom Viciously Mocked Over Chest-Pounding Election Warning to Trump

Gavin Newsom Viciously Mocked Over Chest-Pounding Election Warning to Trump

Rusty Weiss
California High-Speed Rail CEO Resigns Hours After Reporter Confronts Board Over Scandal (Updated)

California High-Speed Rail CEO Resigns Hours After Reporter Confronts Board Over Scandal (Updated)

Ward Clark

Trending on RedState Videos