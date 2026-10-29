Anti-ICE Crew Blocks Brooklyn Bridge - the Drivers' Response Is Priceless

The anti-ICE crew was busy again in New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

About 30 activists decided to block the Manhattan entrances to the Brooklyn Bridge and the Brooklyn-bound lanes.

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BREAKING: A group of protesters appeared on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday afternoon blocking traffic with signs that read, "Stop Shooting Our Neighbors." https://t.co/ezwWJiE5Y3 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 28, 2026

They were holding a sign that said "Stop Shooting Our Neighbors" and demanding the resignation of Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "NYPD, KKK, I-C-E, they're all the same!" they chanted.

Now, this kind of operation never seems to make a lot of sense. All they are doing is blocking people who need to get through and turning people against them and their "cause."

The reaction of the drivers was priceless. The activists ended up ticking off a lot of people trying to get to work, including immigrants — you know, the people the activists claim they care about — in the process. "Please let us go," one of the people pleaded.

NOW: Drivers REACT as Anti-ICE Protesters block ALL Entrances to the Brooklyn Bridge on Manhattan side. https://t.co/Jv3lc71oev — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 28, 2026

Another exasperated driver said, "Your beef is not with us; I'm not the one shooting people." They have to get to work, and they have to pick up their kids. Apparently, the leftists don't. The drivers were right on point, skewering the anti-ICE crew on how pointless it was to block them.

But the mostly white anti-ICE crew didn't care. Because the "cause" is more important than the people they claim they care about. You drivers are just supposed to understand that — even if the action is stupid and totally pointless. Even if it does absolutely nothing to change what Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ) does. And even if they're wrong about ICE anyway.

One white lady in a PINK tracksuit in one of the cars did clap, but what she had to say was incredibly clueless. "Well, because ICE is taking away people, and deporting people, and it's just inhumane," she ranted. No, it's the law. It's been the law since long before President Donald Trump, although people on the Left only seem to care about ICE when Trump is in office. She said that with ICE we were "going back to Germany," where people were "deported and killed for being of a different ethnicity or being from somewhere else." Yikes, really? Trying to compare enforcing the law to Nazis? How incredibly ignorant and wrong.

The NYPD ended up carting away a bunch of them and ultimately clearing the area.

BREAKING: MASS ARRESTS on Brooklyn Bridge after Anti-ICE protesters SHUT DOWN all entrances on Manhattan side, backing up traffic for miles. https://t.co/Qmg5sVBcqI — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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