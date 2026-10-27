How Strong Is That TDS? The Media Is Even Chasing Shadows Now - Literally.

This one definitely has to be right up there in the running for the silliest story I've seen this week.

We've seen a lot of Trump Derangement Stories over the years. But this Washington Post "analysis" may just take the cake.

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President Donald Trump wants to build an arch to honor America's 250th anniversary. The picture above was a smaller mock-up of the arch that they had at the Great American State Fair back over the summer. As White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said about the arch:

It will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250 year history so we can enjoy our freedoms today.”

But the Washington Post has found a problem. The arch would cast shadows on the graves in the nearby Arlington Cemetery, according to their "3-D analysis."

President Trump's planned 250-foot-tall arch would cast shadows on many graves and monuments in nearby Arlington National Cemetery, the @washingtonpost's 3-D analysis found. On some days, Trump's arch would even shade the grave and eternal flame of JFK. https://t.co/uWuEsJcpGW — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 27, 2026

They actually took the time to do an analysis of...shadows. For an arch that hasn't even been built yet. They calculated, using May 12 - a date that would have one of its longest shadows - that the shadow would cover the JFK memorial for nine minutes just after sunrise. The horror!

"Historians and architects" said the symbolism was "uncomfortable - and another example of Trump imposing his vision on the nation's capital."

Historians and architects said the symbolism of Trump's arch casting shadows on the military cemetery was "undeniable" and uncomfortable — and another example of Trump imposing his vision on the nation's capital.



See The Post's interactive graphic here:https://t.co/LarycEUFhB — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 27, 2026

How dare he honor America and the sacrifices made by Americans in a way these characters don't like.

Oh, and:

On most days, by the time the cemetery opens at 8 a.m., the shadow would recede from the grounds. It would linger past that time on 26 days, the model shows.

So not even at any time when someone would be visiting? So what are they even talking about then?

Now, if you didn't have TDS and you thought about the Arch as honoring the people who sacrificed their lives - you know, the actual purpose of it - you could think of that as the shadow reaching out to recognize the graves it passes over. That's if you didn't have TDS.

Apparently, they didn't have an issue with the trees casting shadows there already.

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People had thoughts.

If you think that’s bad, Trump blots out the sun every night and makes the cemetery dark for hours at a time. Truly diabolical. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 27, 2026

My grandpa is buried in Arlington and I visit regularly. Personally, I think it’s beautiful President Trump is building a monument that will honor the hard-fought military victories of my ancestors. The media needs to stop with the never-ending fake outrage. It’s tiresome. https://t.co/SQQots1h39 — Owen Klinsky (@realowenklinsky) October 27, 2026

Thank you, Owen, and thank you to your grandfather for his service to our nation.

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