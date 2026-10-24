Trump Helps American Seafood and Meat Industry, Provides Important Info for Americans

The Trump administration has just made some big moves for the American seafood and meat industry - and the American people.

They announced the America First Seafood Strategy. You can see more about it at Seafood.gov. It focuses on building the industry and supporting U.S. fishermen. The strategy recognizes their importance to our nation's prosperity and resilience.

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The Strategy prioritizes rebuilding infrastructure by reducing regulatory barriers to expansion and modernization, thereby encouraging investment in processing jobs such as those that provide the primary source of income to hundreds of rural Alaska communities. [It also] identifies how the Trump Administration is helping restore the profitability of U.S. fishermen, especially Maine lobster fisheries, and protecting them from unfair competition, including by strengthening import certification and compliance, engaging in regulatory reform, pursuing partnerships with industry, and seeking expanded market access for American seafood abroad.

So, addressing things like the crushing regulations under the Biden administration that hurt the lobster industry.

It also supports the industry and provides vital information to the American people by helping the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) propose a voluntary “U.S. Caught Seafood” label. That way, Americans can clearly know what is American seafood, as opposed to what may have been caught somewhere else. Then they can buy American if they choose, and it can help our own fishermen.

The New England Fisherman's Stewardship Association loved that.

.@fishstewardship issues a statement on @POTUS's creation of a U.S. Caught Seafood label. https://t.co/PGcCC9WRJq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2026

Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced this initiative at a rally with President Donald Trump on Friday night in Fort Myers, Florida.

🚨 @POTUS and @SecKennedy announce the creation of a U.S. Caught Seafood label to give consumers an easy way to identify American-caught seafood. Consumers deserve to know that their seafood is harvested safely and sustainably by American fishermen. https://t.co/c6WrSEWHy2 — NE Fishermen's Stewardship Assoc. (@fishstewardship) October 23, 2026

The measure also helps the fishermen have access to $5 billion in guaranteed loans to expand modernized meat and seafood processing.

This builds on a variety of initiatives they'd already put into place to help the seafood industry, help the economy, and secure our domestic supply chains.

In April 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order restoring American seafood competitiveness through deregulation, combating unfair trade practices, enhancing domestic seafood production and exports, cooperative research, and creation of the America First Seafood Strategy.

In April 2025, February 2026, and June 2026, President Trump issued proclamations restoring commercial fishing access in all Marine National Monuments, restoring hundreds of thousands square miles in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to America’s fishermen.

In April 2026, President Trump’s USDA launched the Office of Seafood to help the American seafood industry navigate access to USDA programs and support.

Through the strategic use of the Magnuson-Stevens Act and Executive action, NOAA has successfully removed red tape, reversed decades-old closures, and maximized harvest quotas.

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But as we've noted in the past, it's not just seafood.

Earlier this year, President Trump signed Executive Order 14424, Promoting Fair Competition in Livestock Markets and Expanding Market Access for American Meat Producers, to support American ranchers by reducing barriers to processing their product for sale to consumers. As directed in the Executive Order, USDA is taking actions to establish the SPUR Guaranteed Loan Program for small and regional beef processors to help continue operations, expand their footprint, and increase diversity of animal proteins being processed. In addition to supporting implementation of these two Executive Orders, the launch of the SPUR Guaranteed Loan Program is another step USDA is taking to support small, independent, and regional meat and poultry processing plants and advance the Rancher First Initiative announced last month that puts American ranchers back at the center of our nation’s food supply.

RedState Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar wrote Friday about how the administration has been diligent in "removing some of those obstacles, giving businesses more room to produce and smaller companies more opportunities to compete." It's leading to lower prices for Americans.

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So now the Trump administration is adding seafood to that SPUR program as well.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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