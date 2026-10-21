'Sydney Sweeney' Makes the Case for Voter ID in California in Brilliant Ad

Most Americans want photo ID as a requirement to be able to vote.

It's incredibly popular as a general principle, and that's with both sides of the political aisle, as CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten explained earlier this year.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! CNN was just forced to report 83% PERCENT of Americans are with Nicki Minaj and want nationwide voter ID This *includes* 71% of Democrats. 🔥 In fact — support for voter ID is at its highest level in YEARS! THERE IS NO EXCUSE. Pass the SAVE Act. "Photo ID to vote, and the American people are with @NickiMinaj!" "Look, I got all this polling on the screen going back since 2018. You'll notice on all of it, it's all north of 75%, 76%, 76%, 76%, 81%, and then 83% in the last year of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj they favor photo ID to be able to vote." "You got 95% of Republicans, pretty much all of them, but even 71% of Democrats favor photo ID to vote." "So again, Nicki Minaj posting that on X. And what you see is that the American people, actually, it's not really all that controversial!" "The American people are with Nicki Minaj, whether they are Republican or even if they are Democrats. We're talking about 7 in 10 Democrats agreeing with Nicki Minaj that you, in fact, should show a voter photo ID to vote." — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 3, 2026

Yet Democrat politicians have largely been standing in the way of such requirements, despite even a majority of Democrat voters wanting it.

In California, opponents have campaigned against Proposition 39, which would require voter ID, and they tried to cloud what is a very simple issue. As we reported earlier, California has basically conceded that they don't really verify citizenship.

But the Californians for Voter ID group has found an interesting way to cut through all the malarkey with a brilliant play off popular actress Sydney Sweeney: Let "Sydney Sweeney" explain the problem.

Prop 39 released a new ad today highlighting what politicians don’t want you to know: California is one of a handful of states that don’t require a photo ID to vote. Prop 39 is a battle of politicians versus people. Politicians want you to vote no. The People are voting yes. This ad is a parody, but the problem is not. The politicians want to protect their power and money. We want to give it back to you. Vote Yes on Prop 39. Donate: https://t.co/Y4MzbvVzfh — Californians for Voter ID, Yes on 39 (@ca4voterid) October 21, 2026

Prop 39 released a new ad today highlighting what politicians don’t want you to know: California is one of a handful of states that don’t require a photo ID to vote. Prop 39 is a battle of politicians versus people. Politicians want you to vote no. The People are voting yes. This ad is a parody, but the problem is not. The politicians want to protect their power and money. We want to give it back to you. Vote Yes on Prop 39.

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How good is that ad?

The man asks for a ballot; the person at the desk knows he's not Sydney Sweeney and asks for ID, but the supervisor stops her, saying she isn't allowed to ask for ID. So she is forced to give the man a ballot.

All the little flourishes are great, too: "Sydney Sweeney" tosses his hair after he's given a ballot. Notice the three stickers he's wearing on his T-shirt indicating he's already voted as well.

Then, when an AI-generated approximation of the real "Sydney Sweeney" shows up to vote, she has a problem.

Now that's a great and simple way to demonstrate the fundamental problem.

“Sydney Sweeney” makes the case for Voter ID. https://t.co/wd9EYCMI4C — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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