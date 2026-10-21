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'Sydney Sweeney' Makes the Case for Voter ID in California in Brilliant Ad

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 21, 2026 7:24 PM
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'Sydney Sweeney' Makes the Case for Voter ID in California in Brilliant Ad
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Most Americans want photo ID as a requirement to be able to vote. 

It's incredibly popular as a general principle, and that's with both sides of the political aisle, as CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten explained earlier this year. 

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Yet Democrat politicians have largely been standing in the way of such requirements, despite even a majority of Democrat voters wanting it. 

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In California, opponents have campaigned against Proposition 39, which would require voter ID, and they tried to cloud what is a very simple issue. As we reported earlier, California has basically conceded that they don't really verify citizenship.

But the Californians for Voter ID group has found an interesting way to cut through all the malarkey with a brilliant play off popular actress Sydney Sweeney: Let "Sydney Sweeney" explain the problem. 

Prop 39 released a new ad today highlighting what politicians don’t want you to know: California is one of a handful of states that don’t require a photo ID to vote. 

Prop 39 is a battle of politicians versus people. 

Politicians want you to vote no. The People are voting yes. 

This ad is a parody, but the problem is not. 

The politicians want to protect their power and money. We want to give it back to you. 

Vote Yes on Prop 39.

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How good is that ad? 

The man asks for a ballot; the person at the desk knows he's not Sydney Sweeney and asks for ID, but the supervisor stops her, saying she isn't allowed to ask for ID. So she is forced to give the man a ballot. 

All the little flourishes are great, too: "Sydney Sweeney" tosses his hair after he's given a ballot. Notice the three stickers he's wearing on his T-shirt indicating he's already voted as well. 

Then, when an AI-generated approximation of the real "Sydney Sweeney" shows up to vote, she has a problem. 

Now that's a great and simple way to demonstrate the fundamental problem. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | VOTER ID | POLLING
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