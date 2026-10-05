Karoline Leavitt Reveals New Role

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt left that job in August following the birth of her second child, saying she wanted to have more time to spend with her growing family.

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While Leavitt didn't want to carry a full-time job, that hasn't stopped her from speaking out when she could in the run-up to the election, supporting Republicans. And she's also continued to be involved with the MAGA Inc., a Trump-aligned PAC.

Now she's taking on what sounds like another role: being a Fox News contributor.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor, the network announced on Monday. Leavitt, 29, stepped down in August after serving as President Trump’s chief spokeswoman and is set to begin at the cable network on Nov. 1. She is expected to appear across both Fox’s news and opinion programming, according to a press release obtained by The Post.

Contributor still sounds like a part-time role, rather than full-time, so it could likely work with her schedule and desire to have more time with her family.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said Leavitt's experience gives a "distinct understanding of today's political landscape." She said they "look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight."

Leavitt said she was grateful for the opportunity.

“I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defied my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms.”

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