What This Democrat Said After Her Visit to an ICE Facility Is Raising Eyebrows

We've written about a lot of bad takes on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and illegal immigration in general from the Democrats.

But there's a new one from Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore (WI-04) that defies belief.

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She visited an ICE facility in Leavenworth, Kansas, to check on "constituents."

I just left the ICE detention facility in Leavenworth, Kansas to check on my constituents who are being detained.



While my constituents said they were being treated well, I can’t figure out why they’re here.



They’re asylum seekers and moms with no criminal records, they’re far… pic.twitter.com/AGZXaQIzWX — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) September 9, 2026

I just left the ICE detention facility in Leavenworth, Kansas to check on my constituents who are being detained. While my constituents said they were being treated well, I can’t figure out why they’re here. They’re asylum seekers and moms with no criminal records, they’re far from the “worst of the worst.” But the company makes $307,000 off each bed. It’s clear profit is driving ICE, not any public safety concerns.

So there are some immediate problems with this.

First, let's start with the fact that someone doesn't have to have committed another crime to be detained by ICE if they are here illegally. Anyone who has been in Congress as long as Gwen Moore — who has been there since 2005 — should know that. They were detained and deported, for example, under Barack Obama as well during the time she was in office — was she objecting then? Indeed, that's enforcing the law. So if you don't know why they are being detained, if they are here illegally, that's why. I shouldn't have to explain that, or her obligation to uphold the law.

Second, she refers to her "constituents" who are being held there. Constituents generally refers to voters or citizens. If these people are illegal aliens, how are they her "constituents"? Shades of Sen. Chris Van Hollen and "Maryland man," Kilmar Albrego Garcia. They can't vote for you and are not your "constituents" if they are illegal aliens.

Third, she even has to admit they're being treated well. So what is the question here besides she wants to pontificate against ICE? She seems to be trying to argue that ICE is somehow making a profit off this. But if they're paying a private company for the property and paying the company to help administer it, how is ICE making a "profit"? That doesn't even make sense.

CoreCivic expects about $60M in annual revenue for the ~1,033-bed facility once fully activated, which is not $307,000 per bed. So she's even wrong about that.

Moore should be helping her actual constituents. But let's thank her for giving us a great example of why she should be voted out in November.

Illegal aliens are NOT your constituents.



You represent American citizens….

the people who live in your district, vote, and pay the taxes that fund your office. Not people ICE detained after they entered or stayed in the country illegally. https://t.co/QpXDgpv7KG — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) September 10, 2026

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Gwen Moore is putting her priorities on full display. And she is NOT prioritizing Milwaukee or the things that the people of Milwaukee need. https://t.co/nY5uZv482H — BenYount1130 (@yount1130) September 10, 2026

Genuinely fascinated by how openly Democrats admit to caring far, far, far more about illegal aliens than American citizens and our rule of law. https://t.co/3pboPoRt0k — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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