‘I Am in the Military, You Dumb*ss’: Lefty Influencer Nuked From Orbit

Harry Sisson may not be high on the list of people that conservatives want to hear about, but an interview that went off-the-rails shows why Democrat "influencers" rarely want to debate in public.

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One of the reasons that modern liberalism has spread in America's institutions, whether it be universities, non-profits, or the media, is that progressives actively shun anyone who doesn't subscribe to their groupthink.

So, not only has the Left successfully driven out conservatives in Academia, they have gotten rid of virtually everyone to the right of Rachel Maddow.

It's not just that they don't like conservatives' views, it's that they are unable to tolerate anyone who bursts their bubbles.

Thus, we have the case of a Democrat influencer named Harry Sisson, who is emblematic of the Left's inability to make valid points that stand up to public scrutiny.

These are not people who are actually well-versed in public policy and have informative takes on what the nation should do to solve its problems, but instead reflexively run the Left's Alinsky playbook: Demonize, personalize, and polarize your political enemies and play the identity politics card if anyone dares push back.

Sisson ran into a buzzsaw on Piers Morgan Uncensored when he attacked former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Grab your popcorn. This gets awkward.

Harry Sisson runs straight into a buzzsaw when he dares Sean Spicer to “go serve in Iran.”



He never bothered to check Spicer’s military credentials before relentlessly taunting him.



Spicer made him pay for every word.



SISSON: “I don’t know why Sean hasn’t signed up to serve.… pic.twitter.com/wFzcxgQ5Pf — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 16, 2026

Selected excerpts from the transcript tell the story, but I highly encourage people to watch the clip to get the full experience.

SISSON: “I don’t know why Sean hasn’t signed up to serve. You should go over there, Sean. [...] Go serve in Iran right now.” SPICER: “Get your head out of your ass, Harry.” SISSON: “Sean, go serve in Iran. [...] I’d love to see you on the front lines out in Iran.” SPICER: “Do you have access to the internet?” SISSON: “I do, Sean.” SPICER: “Why don’t you read my bio? Take a time out for a second before you say stupid things like that, okay?” SISSON: “Go serve again. Go. Go to Iran. Why aren’t you signing up right now? [...] Why aren’t you in uniform right now?” SPICER: “I know you don’t know how this works, but I’m in the reserves—I’ve actually got— I’ve got duty this weekend.” SPICER: “You are such an arrogant little sh*t. Do you understand how this works?” “I am in the military, you DUMB*SS.”

This is how progressives argue about policies they don't agree with: Attack the messenger.

Whether it be someone's military service or having a different shade of skin color, they undermine arguments by implying that the messenger is not fit to make them.

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They will not address things rationally, because there isn't a good defense for left-wing policies based on reason, logic, evidence, or history.

That is why back-bencher leftists like Harry Sisson should probably stick to Internet flame wars and posting DNC talking points. Because the minute they run into a well-prepared interlocutor like Sean Spicer, their arguments crumble before everyone's very eyes.

Then again, maybe leftists should do more debates. The sooner that reasonable Americans see that the leftists who run our universities and media organizations are intellectual lightweights, the better.

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