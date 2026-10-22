Trump's 'I Told You So' Moment: Macron Takes Desperate Measure As France Spirals Out of Control

While Macron is telling the people of France "let them eat falafel," he is taking a big bite of humble pie.

That is because the nation that gave us brie, champagne, and bloody revolutions is forsaking "liberté" for the sake of "fraternité" with Third World foreigners.

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Macron is now moving to ban demonstrations in several cities following a weekend of violent unrest that left businesses looted, vehicles burned and public buildings damaged.

Thousands of protesters nevertheless gathered in Paris on Thursday after an administrative court overturned a police ban on a planned demonstration, according to the Associated Press.

The scene in Paris was a curious one, indeed.

Paris. Students protest for rights, then steal wine. Macron will say it's AI. It's not wine, it's books. https://t.co/KYajny2Nu6 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 22, 2026

🇫🇷 This morning in Paris, students of the prestigious Sciences Po university staged a sit-in and blockade at the main building's entrance. The French police were forced to intervene and drag the students across the pavement after they refused to comply. https://t.co/PWzOnFOeMd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 22, 2026

It is fascinating that a map of "protest" locations was circulating showing prime opportunities for looting.

Mapa para las marchas del sábado en Paris, casi casi me recuerda a los avisos de evacuación en la guerra, así que ya saben, pueden arrancar a mover pertenencias y buscar refugio si no quieren sufrir robos o agresiones https://t.co/bTPeLuRVMm — @IsraelVive (@IsraelVive1948) October 21, 2026

But after days of looting and mayhem caught on video, you have to wonder how much of the hijinks in Paris is political cover for northern African and Middle Eastern immigrants.

Notice how the actual protestors that never trash and burn the place are white — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) October 19, 2026

So, no. These socialist theater kids aren't fooling anyone.

Macron certainly thinks he is going to jedi mind trick the world into thinking that the looters are "not the foreigners you're looking for."

As RedState's Nick Arama recently broke down, Macron is getting the vapors over Trump's' remarks on migrants.

French President Emmanuel Macron is throwing a hissy fit about what President Donald Trump said about the riots involving migrants. Macron claimed that there was no "visible foreign interference" in the riots, but there was "foreign manipulation of information" afterward. Macron ranted that led to "unacceptable and downright stupid comments from many people, including foreign leaders." "That is to say we've seen AI-generated images showing scenes that have never taken place in France. We have people claiming we were overrun by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely untrue." He said people "naively repeat" what is generated by AI.

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Just like those "deep fakes" of Somali politicians with upside-down flags, right?

As I broke down in an earlier story, both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance warned Macron about unfettered immigration, but he failed to listen.

"France is burning!" the president wrote on Truth Social. "The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!" Trump is pointing to the rioting and looting as the results of open borders policies. Vice President J.D. Vance was equally forceful. "Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion," Vance wrote on X. "They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen."

Now, Macron is scrambling to prevent more chaos. Following a security meeting at the Élysée Palace, he said authorities would discourage protests by groups without recognized authority.

"The rules are simple, and I think they're just common sense. The general recommendation is that there should be no demonstrations in the coming days," Macron said.

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"For those who still want to protest, if they are trade unions, prefects will propose alternative routes."

Macron said the restrictions were intended to protect businesses, public buildings and city centers from further destruction. He blamed the weekend's violence on "actions led by radical far-left groups who aimed to bring the Republic down," along with criminals who took advantage of the unrest to loot. Sure.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said authorities were preparing a "massive" security operation to prevent another outbreak of violence on Saturday.

Macron is in the "find out" phase of FAFO. And Trump, once again, can say "I told you so."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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