Here We Go Again: The WHO Issues Statement About 'Russia Plague' After Lab Outbreak

It seems like only yesterday that the American people were locked in a life-and-death battle over the global outbreak of COVID-19.

At the same time, freedom-loving Americans had to fight their own government to maintain any shred of freedom in a country that went crazy over lockdowns, masks, and jab mandates.

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This was amid endless lies and misleading guidance dished out by paternalistic "experts" who believed that it was their duty to deceive us for our own good.

Now, we have a mysterious outbreak in Russia that is being traced to a laboratory leak, and the U.S. government is demanding transparency. You can't make this stuff up.

RedState's Teri Christoph earlier noted that "something is very wrong" with Russia's plague story.

NEW: Secretary of State Marco Rubio demands transparency from Moscow following reports of a plague-related death coming from a lab outbreak in Russia. Rubio warned that it would be "reckless" to speculate without complete data, while urging Russian officials to share critical information with the global community. "Any time you hear that there's some disease that infected someone in a lab anywhere in the world, you're going to be concerned about it... I think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world. That's what they should do." — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2026

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio demands transparency from Moscow following reports of a plague-related death coming from a lab outbreak in Russia," Fox News reported.

"Rubio warned that it would be 'reckless' to speculate without complete data, while urging Russian officials to share critical information with the global community," the report added.

"Any time you hear that there's some disease that infected someone in a lab anywhere in the world, you're going to be concerned about it," he said, adding, "I think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world. That's what they should do."

GAVI, the vaccine alliance (quick to pounce on a great advertisement for its products, no doubt), gave the basic overview of what was said to have happened.

Conflicting information about the death of a lab worker at a Russian plague research institute has fuelled fears about the possibility of pneumonic plague spreading. Nearly 200 people are in quarantine in Siberia after 28-year-old Darya Shipilova fell ill at work and later died on October 2. The exact circumstances of her death are unknown. A senior Russian official posted on social media last week that Shipilova “had died from the plague” – before editing the post to add “possibly”. Russia’s health watchdog has since stated she died from “pneumonia of unknown etiology”. Local media reports suggested she was infected following an accident at the lab where she worked, the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. But these have not been confirmed.

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The European Commission, as if we had any doubt they would jump on the chance to continue their "great reset," pounced on the news.

“We are aware of the reports concerning the laboratory incident in Russia, seemingly involving a pathogen-causing plague,” European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova told reporters. “We are in touch with our experts from [the] European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and we monitor very closely what is going on.”

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The World Health Organization is also involved, as should be expected.

“WHO is in contact with the Russian health authorities to verify the event, its circumstances, the laboratory tests underway, and their results, the rationale for contact-tracing and the health status of contacts, as well as any potential international public health implication,” a WHO spokesperson told Politico.

“Based on unofficial information available, the public health risk to the general population appears to be low,” the spokesperson added.

The disease considered to be a risk to the public is being described as the "pneumonic plague," a form of a highly contagious illness spread by bacteria such as Yersinia pestis, usually found in mammals and their fleas.

Rubio stated that the U.S. government knew "whatever the Russians have provided," adding, "I don’t think its cause for alarm but it is cause for focus and cause for just keeping an eye on it and we’re doing that."

On Tuesday, the secretary of state also updated the public about the situation in Saudi Arabia, as covered by RedState's Nick Arama.

"Saudi Arabia has now confirmed that there have been attacks on two of the country's airports," he reported. The attacks reportedly caused at least three minor injuries.

The graver threat to the international order, however, is a potential plague outbreak traced to a laboratory.

Transparency is also what the American people wanted from their government during the Wuhan laboratory incident. It is also eerily similar to the Chinese communist government's refusal to be forthright about the lab incident, which appears to be justified in hindsight by the so-called "free world's" inability to hold it accountable.

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Why all of the demands for transparency from the Russian government now? It's understandable in light of what happened during COVID-19, but we're still waiting for transparency from the Chinese government.

The bottom line in all of this is that these pathogens laboratories are now highly suspected of being "dual use" cutouts for biological warfare. While the scientists that work in these labs can claim they are only doing "gain of function" research to prepare us for the next global pandemic, they are also at high risk of accidentally causing the next global pandemic. And conveniently, at election time, one might add.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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