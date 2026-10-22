California State Proposition Pledges to Help Veterans Obtain Affordable Housing, Sort Of

California likes to bill itself as the entertainment capital of the world. However, much to the dismay of its residents — at least the portion with functioning brains — said entertainment comes at its populace’s expense, as its state government’s pursuit of social engineering combined with naked pandering to whichever voting bloc will help the ruling party, i.e., Democrats, maintain its stranglehold on power keeps the rest of the country in stitches. At the same time, those who live in the no longer very Golden State need stitches to try and stop the bleeding from their wallets courtesy of an onerous state, county, and city tax burden.

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A goodly portion of this unintentional low comedy comes at the ballot box, or in California’s case, the mailbox where election integrity relies far more on individual honesty than any institutional safeguards against fraud. In a statewide election, along with sorting through the plethora of candidates for whichever offices are up for reelection, California voters face anywhere from a handful to a basketful of propositions. This November (November 3, 2026), voters have 14 propositions to consider, said propositions being a mix of proposed changes to the state constitution and statutory measures. Some of the measures emanate from the state Legislature, while others have been placed on the ballot through signature gathering. By law, to be eligible for consideration for placement on the ballot, a citizen-generated proposition must be signed by the required number of legally registered California voters. The number is 5 percent of the number of votes cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election. Insert your own jokes here.

The proposition we are looking at today is Proposition 1, officially titled the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2026. As summarized on the state website, it:

Authorizes $11.25 billion in state general obligation bonds for housing affordability programs, including multifamily rental housing, mortgages for veterans, supportive housing, preservation of existing affordable housing, and downpayment assistance.

In California-speak, “state general obligation bonds” means borrowing. According to the State Controller’s office, in fiscal year 2024-2025 (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025), California took in $595.5 billion in revenue and spent $582.5B of it. The final numbers for fiscal year 2025-2026 are a well-kept secret.

Back to Proposition 1. According to its text, if passed and the bonds authorized by it are sold, which given that you are asking people to invest in California’s government doing the right things to organically increase revenue such as make the state more business-friendly rather than simply raising taxes can hardly be considered a sure thing, the proposition will dole out various amounts to existing government bodies overseeing housing assistance for low, or in the case of the (ahem) “unhoused” no, income people. It is curious that in a bond act prominently featuring the word veterans, no specific outlay amount for veterans alone is mentioned.

The proposition does contain this paragraph:

The Legislature may amend this chapter in order to reallocate the proceeds of bonds issued and sold pursuant to this part among the programs to which funds are to be allocated pursuant to this chapter as necessary to effectively promote the development of affordable housing in this state.

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This gives the strong impression that the Legislature can spend the money on whatever housing initiative it pleases rather than on the stated proposals designed to give the impression that the state will spend the money solely in what it says it will.

Welcome to California.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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