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Son of Former CIA Head John Brennan Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Nov 13, 2026 4:30 PM
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Son of Former CIA Head John Brennan Arrested on Child Porn Charges BREAKING
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

On Friday, Kyle Owen Brennan, the son of former CIA Director John Brennan, was arrested for alleged transportation of child pornography.m

Talk about a Friday news dump.

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The criminal complaint, which was signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Fitzpatrick, alleges that on April 7, 2024, Kyle Owen Brennan violated 18 U.S.C. § 2252A(a)(1) & (b)(1) with the "Transportation of child pornography."

The case originated when Adobe CyberTipline reports flagged accounts linked to Brennan for uploading illicit files involving minors. In April and June 2024, Adobe submitted two reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an account allegedly used to upload suspected child sexual abuse material.

The FBI's Washington field office is involved in the investigation.

The account "mqst4jbhwg@privaterelay[at]appleid.com" was connected to Kyle Brennan and included uploads of suspected child sexual abuse material ("CSAM") to Brennan's Adobe account.

Around April 7, 2024, three files were uploaded to the Adobe account. A review of the files indicated a file that appeared to be a morphed image combining the face of a minor girl, later identified as 12-year-old, with the naked body of another minor, federal prosecutors said. 

Comcast records showed that the IP address used to upload the files was registered to Kyle Brennan at an address in Warrenton, Va.

Records from Apple later confirmed that the private relay account was registered to Brennan, authorities said. 

The matter was referred to the FBI in October, and a judge signed off on a warrant so investigators could examine the records and seize Brennan's phone. 

On Friday, an FBI analysis of the iPhone, which was named "Kyle’s iphone (2)" contained a photograph of Brennan’s Virginia driver’s license and revealed approximately 88 images depicting girls under the age of 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said. 

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As RedState reported, Brennan's father, former CIA Director John Brennan, is currently under the microscope because of his involvement in the attempted undermining of President Donald J. Trump during his first and second terms, including promoting and disseminating the "Steele Dossier," which played a prominent role in the Russia, Russia, Russia! hoax, being one of the 51 signatories on the 2020 letter which asserted that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, and meeting with emissaries of former Special Prosecutor Jack Smith as he was in the midst of trying to take down Trump. There is no indication that the investigation involving Kyle Brennan is connected to the separate scrutiny of his father.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as they become available.

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News Topics CIA | CRIME | DOJ | FBI | VIRGINIA
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