Sir Patrick Stewart, 'Captain Jean-Luc Picard' and 'Dr. X,' Dead at 86

It is incredibly heartbreaking when someone is felled by debilitating diseases like Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. When those individuals were larger than life and people of brilliant minds and incredible talent, it feels even more unfair.

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Tragically, the elegant and erudite Shakespearean actor, Sir Patrick Stewart, suffered from both, albeit only for a brief time. On Wednesday, he passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home.

Stewart was 86 years old.

Breaking: Patrick Stewart has died. "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in L.A., in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," his rep says https://t.co/tFtCQ0cdZU — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 29, 2026

Patrick Stewart, the sophisticated actor who brought a Shakespearean touch to Star Trek and X-Men as he made an otherworldly transformation from British stage veteran to sci-fi icon, has died. He was 86. Stewart died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles following “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia,” longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak announced. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” Bush Novak wrote. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

The iconic role of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" might not have happened for Stewart if "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry had had his way. It is this role that made Stewart an American household name and allowed him to boldly go where few actors have gone before, launching him into international superstardom.

Star Trek: The Next Generation producer Robert Justman happened upon a UCLA lecture featuring Stewart and witnessed him reading from Shakespeare in his trademark patrician style. Justman called the actor in for an audition against the wishes of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, who didn’t think a bald Brit could be the face of the new series. After a contentious casting process, Stewart won over the famously persnickety Roddenberry and signed a long-term contract to play Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, thinking there was no way the show would last beyond one season.

The show ended in 1994, seven seasons later. Just like the original "Star Trek," the "Next Generation" show launched its own successful movie franchise: "Star Trek: Generations" (1994), "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996), "Star Trek: Insurrection" (1998); and "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002).

After embodying the quintessential role of the beloved character Dr. Charles Xavier (Dr. X) in the "X-Men" franchise, Stewart returned to the role of Capt. Picard in a CBS All Access (now Paramount+) exclusive series: "Star Trek: Picard." Stewart even set a Guinness World Record for the longest Marvel career. In 2023, Stewart published his memoir, "Making It So."

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We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days. @mang0ld https://t.co/Ky6iv2MUek — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 29, 2026

The Hollywood Reporter obituary, linked above, continues:

Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, to Alfred and Gladys Stewart. His father worked as a semi-skilled laborer and was a veteran of World War II, among the last men evacuated from Dunkirk. A heavy drinker, Alfred was physically abusive toward his wife, but not his three sons. It was only decades later that Stewart learned his dad’s violent behavior likely stemmed from undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder. The youngest in the family, Stewart found himself terrified at home and often tasked with getting between his father’s fists and his mother. Growing up under those circumstances led him to advocate for veterans as well as domestic abuse victims later in life. “I managed to find my own refuge in acting. The stage was a far safer place for me than anything I had to live through at home — it offered escape. I could be someone else, in another place, in another time,” he wrote in 2009.

The acting took him far: from stage, then screen, to his definitive roles as Capt. Picard and Dr. X, and many other roles and cameos in between. Stewart embodied Konstantin Stanislavski's famous words: “There are no small parts, only small actors.” Stewart brought his weighty magnetism to every part he played.

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While Stewart received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, his most treasured and highest honor was from his home country of Great Britain. In 2010, Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, being one of only 95 actors to receive this honor.

Stewart leaves behind his third wife, Sunny Ozell, and two adult children.

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