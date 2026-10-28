Northern District of Illinois on Board With Safeguarding Elections, Much to JB Pritzker's Chagrin

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois is coordinating with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to safeguard federal voting protections ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election, and to field complaints related to the voting process on that day.

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As RedState reported, the DOJ is using a multi-pronged approach to ensure that only American citizens are able to cast a vote in the federal election. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announced the largest deployment of election monitors to facilitate this.

We @CivilRights are sending the largest number of election observers to the polls on Election Day this Nov. @TheJusticeDept will be eyes and ears for any violations, and may take legal action afterwards. Stay tuned! https://t.co/s5y9eX1pPr — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 23, 2026

The initiative is part of a nationwide effort to ensure a secure, transparent, and accessible voting process. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, alongside federal law enforcement partners, is prepared to enforce federal election laws while protecting the right of voters to cast their ballot without intimidation or interference. Federal laws protect against such crimes as impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers, and election fraud. Violations of federal election laws could result in prison time and monetary fines. The public plays a critical role in maintaining election security. Anyone who witnesses or has direct knowledge of potential election fraud, voter intimidation, or unlawful voting activity in the Northern District of Illinois is encouraged to report it to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by calling (312) 469-6157. Assistant U.S. Attorneys and other staff will monitor the hotline and take appropriate action.

The majority of blue states are playing the resist game, so this cooperation from the U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros comes off as unusual.

“Voters must be able to cast their ballots without interference or intimidation, and to have their vote counted in a free, fair, and honest election,” said Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office will work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process and ensure that the November General Election is unmarred by fraud, error, or suspicion.”

However, Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker remains twisted over election monitors being sent to Illinois. Pritzker warned the Trump administration that "We WILL defend the right to vote."

The Trump administration is on notice: Governors across this country—myself included—are watching closely. Any attempt to silence Americans' voices will be met with fierce resistance from the states. We WILL defend the right to vote. https://t.co/2Dz3ZvfiOx — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) October 22, 2026

Pritzker is also the co-chair, along with Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis, of Governors Safeguarding Democracy, a purported "nonpartisan alliance of governors that works together to uphold and fortify American democracy."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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