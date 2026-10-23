Feel-Good Friday: Deployed Mom Tells Her Daughter to Make Wish, Has Heartwarming Surprise in Store

This is the sweetest video and story, so reflective of what makes our country special: Our war fighters' commitment to service, a mother's love for her child, and the village that helps in the fulfillment of both.

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Faithfulness in and out of season is the subject of this week's Feel-Good Friday.

At 19, Air Force Staff Sergeant Quiana Quiros became a single mom. To her credit, she chose not to abort her daughter, but is raising her on her own, with help from her family and community. But Quiros also believes that the best example she can give her daughter is not only loving and caring for her, but also continuing to pursue her dreams.

Before Bella, Quiros dreamed of being a singer and an actress. She wrote on her Backstage profile page:

I became a mother at age 19, and though it wasn't planned, I wouldn't change it for the world. I am proud to be a mom and I aspire to be the best one ever. That includes showing my daughter that dreams can be achieved through hard work, determination and perseverance.

Part of Quiros' dreams also involved a desire to serve, so she joined the Air Force in 2021 as a reservist. Like all our fighting men and women, Operation Epic Fury changed the calculus of that commitment. In March, Quiros was deployed overseas, leaving behind young Bella in her parents' care.

According to a local NBC News feature embedded below, Quiros found out in early October that she would be granted leave to come home. So, Quiros coordinated with the staff at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, NC, to surprise Bella.

A second-grade student's wish came true when her mother returned home from military service for a surprise reunion at Jones Elementary School. Isabella Myers was given a mysterious box at school by staff members. She opened it to find a lamp inside and knew that she had to make a wish. "It's like a genie lamp so I rub it and it will get me the wish," Isabella said to her teacher in the video.

Boy, did Bella ever get her wish. Get your box of tissues ready, because it's a TTTJ (two-tissue-tear jerker).

WATCH:

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When she looked up, her wish was instantly granted as she ran up to her mom, Quiana Quiros, to hug her, telling her how much she missed her mom. The reunion brought tears of joy as Isabella was reunited with her mother, with the school community coming together to celebrate the special moment.

The Pentagon provides support and resources to military parents and their families, especially when deployed. The Department of War (DOW) "recognizes the service and sacrifice of our military families, and dedicates resources, services, policies and programs to support service members and family members across the globe."

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But nothing can compare to seeing your loved one face-to-face and hugging them close.

In the NBC News segment, listen closely to Bella's response to her mother's love, service, and commitment. Thank you, Staff Sgt. Quiros for your faithfulness to service and commitment to give your little girl, and America's little girls, the best life possible.

WATCH:

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Editor's Note: At RedState, it's not all about politics and policy. We like to bring attention to what's good in the world, with columns like "Feel-Good Friday," "Start Your Weekend Right," and "Hoge's Heroes."

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