Is the Stage Being Set for Socialism in 2028?

Ten years ago, the world was stunned when Donald Trump won the presidency over Hillary Clinton. Two years from now, the world should not be stunned if a socialist wins the White House.

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According to Jacobin, “a leading voice of the American left,” the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), “the largest socialist organization in the United States,” is preparing for a 2028 presidential run.

“Members of the Democratic Socialists of America are thinking seriously about a national presidential campaign for [Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)] in 2028 that would reach millions of working people and have the potential to transform American politics,” they reported.

The DSA is not just thinking about a presidential bid; it has already taken steps to begin the process.

At the DSA’s recent Bread and Roses Convention, national leadership “voted overwhelmingly to join the effort to draft” AOC and “approved a process that could allow an endorsement early in 2027.”

In case you are wondering whether Americans would vote for a socialist in 2028, consider that a late 2025 Heartland/Rasmussen survey found that “51 percent of young Americans who are likely to vote in the next presidential election would like to see a democratic socialist in the Oval Office.”

“Nearly 60 percent of those aged 18 to 24 and well north of 50 percent of those aged 25 to 29 expressed their support that a democratic socialist win the 2028 presidential election, including about a quarter of self-identified Republicans and 42 percent of moderates.”

Even “nearly three-in-10 young Americans who voted for President Trump in 2024 would prefer a democratic socialist win the presidency in 2028.”

Among Democrats, democratic socialism is more popular than ever. “A third of Democrats now identify as democratic socialists,” based on a CNN poll. And 61 percent would support a democratic socialist presidential candidate.

Of course, this begs the question: Why do so many Americans, especially the young, think it would be a good idea to put a democratic socialist in charge?

The answer is twofold. They don’t know the horrific history of socialism. And they mistakenly think socialism will improve the very real affordability crisis.

Clearly, the DSA wants Americans to believe that socialism will solve the cost-of-living problem.

For the 2026 midterm elections, the DSA is championing the Workers Deserve More Program, which it says will end “the capitalist oligarchy” and create a “real democracy.”

However, the DSA knows that its Workers Deserve More Program has zero chance of coming into being over the next two years.

As such, the DSA has a political advantage in that it can tout its agenda as a viable solution that deserves a chance as the affordability crisis lingers.

Unfortunately, the odds of bipartisan cooperation between Congress and the White House in 2027 and 2028 will be a long shot if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.

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Thus, it is probable that substantial progress will not be made concerning the real driver of America’s affordability problem: reckless government spending.

Democrats and Republicans fighting for the next few years will make the DSA look like the political adults in the room. It will also let DSA members blame Republicans and Democrats for the $2 trillion deficit and $40 trillion national debt.

Ironically, the profligate federal spending that fostered the widespread inflation that created the current affordability crisis will not be assigned due blame while the DSA promises “free” stuff.

Make no mistake, the DSA says “complete victory will require building a new society from the ground up. We push these demands to their furthest extent today so that we can fight for their fullest realization in a socialist future.”

Will America’s future be socialist in 2028?

Chris Talgo ([email protected]) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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