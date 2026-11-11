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The Essex Files: Three Years for Justice? The System Is Failing the Kirk Family

Brad Essex Follow @bradessex
Nov 11, 2026 6:00 AM
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The Essex Files: Three Years for Justice? The System Is Failing the Kirk Family
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

A Utah judge has set the trial of Tyler Robinson for the summer of 2028. Jury selection begins June 21 of that year. Nearly three full years will have passed since Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025.

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Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and related charges. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Prosecutors say he targeted Kirk for his political views. They point to a bullet engraved with the words “Hey Fascist! CATCH!” and a text message in which Robinson wrote that he had “enough of his hatred.” 

Robinson turned himself in the day after the shooting. His lawyers have not offered any alternative explanation for what happened that day.

The defense asked for a late 2029 start date. They say they need more time to review tens of thousands of files, dig into Robinson’s background for possible mitigating factors, and explore a change of venue. 

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Prosecutors said they could be ready by October 2027 and proposed January 2028 to avoid the holidays. Erika Kirk’s attorney pressed for a trial next fall. The judge split the difference and called it a balance between the defendant’s right to prepare and the widow’s right to a speedy resolution.

As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months.

— Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk’s lawyer told the court that a trial three years after the assassination “does not feel very speedy to the Kirk family.” In a statement afterward, the family called the decision a delay and said every additional day without justice prolongs their pain. That statement is hard to argue with.

Charlie Kirk left behind a wife and two young children. Those children were toddlers when their father was killed. By the time a jury is seated, they will be old enough to understand far more about the case than any child should have to. The family has already sat through more than a year of hearings. 

They will now sit through another year and a half of waiting. Court calendars are crowded, and capital cases are complicated. Still, the human cost of that wait falls heaviest on the people who lost someone.

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There is another practical problem with stretching the timeline this far. Memories fade. Public attention moves on. By the summer of 2028, many potential jurors will have only a distant recollection of the shooting, if they remember it clearly at all.  

Defense lawyers will have more room to shape the narrative. They will look for ways to present Robinson as a confused young man who acted impulsively rather than someone who planned and carried out a targeted killing. That is their job. The longer the gap between the crime and the trial, the easier that job becomes.

Utah law requires a fair process. No one should want a rushed trial that produces reversible error. At the same time, the system is supposed to deliver justice in a reasonable period. 

When the victim’s family is told that nearly three years is the best the court can do, something has slipped. Speedy trial rights exist for defendants. They should also mean something for the people left behind.

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President Trump publicly urged a much faster schedule. The family’s attorney asked for one. Prosecutors said they could meet an earlier date. The judge chose otherwise. The result is more waiting for Erika Kirk and her children, and more time for the defense to prepare arguments that may soften the reality of what happened on that campus in September 2025.

The evidence will eventually be tested in open court. Witnesses will testify. The jury will decide. That process is necessary, but it should not take this long. Every month that passes keeps the Kirk family suspended between grief and resolution. They deserve better than a calendar that treats their loss as just another scheduling conflict.

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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | ERIKA KIRK | CRIME | UTAH
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