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The Essex Files: Trump Gets It Done — Russian Prisoner Release Proves Peace Through Strength Works

Brad Essex Follow @bradessex
Oct 22, 2026 5:45 AM
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The Essex Files: Trump Gets It Done — Russian Prisoner Release Proves Peace Through Strength Works
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After a long negotiation process, Stephen Hubbard is heading home. The 74-year-old retired English teacher from Michigan, who served in ‌the U.S. Air Force and National Guard, spent more than four years in Russian custody after his capture in eastern Ukraine in the city of Izium in April 2022. 

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Russian authorities accused him of signing a contract to serve as a mercenary with a Ukrainian territorial defense unit near Izyum, where he had lived for years. A Moscow court sentenced him in 2024 to nearly seven years. 

The U.S. State Department later called him wrongfully detained. On Wednesday, during talks in St. Petersburg between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, Putin announced Hubbard’s release on humanitarian grounds. Hubbard was already at the airport, bound for the United States. President Trump said he had raised the case directly with Putin days earlier and that no prisoner swap was required.

That is the sequence of events. What stands out is the basic absurdity at the center of it. A man in his seventies signing a contract to fight in a modern war strains belief. Combat is a young man’s burden for good reason. Age brings limits on stamina, recovery, and reaction time that no amount of conviction can erase. 

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Whether Hubbard actually took up arms or simply found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, as his side has maintained, the idea of a retiree entering such an arrangement remains hard to take seriously. It says something about the desperation and improvisation that marked the early months of the conflict.

We also need a clear accounting of how Russia treated him while he was held. Hubbard was reported to be in poor health by the time of his release. We shouldn't expect human rights compliance from a Moscow penal colony, but the Biden-era diplomacy that left him languishing there demands scrutiny. 

Those details speak to the standards any nation claims to uphold, and they should be examined fully once he is safely home and able to speak for himself.

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The larger point is the timing. Hubbard’s freedom came as Witkoff met with Putin to discuss paths out of the war. Trump has made clear he wants the fighting to stop through direct engagement with both sides. That approach is overdue. Prolonged conflict has cost lives, drained resources, and frozen any realistic settlement. 

Talking to Russian and Ukrainian officials is not a concession. It is the only practical route to an end. Prisoner releases of this kind can build limited trust and create space for harder conversations about borders, security, and reconstruction.

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Hubbard’s case does not resolve the war. It does show that sustained pressure and direct contact can produce concrete results for an American citizen. The same method should now be applied to the broader stalemate. 

A 74-year-old should never have been in the middle of it. Getting him out is one small step. Turning the conversation toward a durable peace is the necessary next one.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics RUSSIA | DONALD TRUMP | STATE DEPARTMENT
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