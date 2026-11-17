Why didn’t California Gov. Gavin Newsom challenge Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination after Joe Biden dropped out of the race?

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Ole Joe thinks he knows the answer, and he spells it out in his new memoir, “Promise Me, America,” which was released Tuesday. The book is sure to be full of gaslighting, rewrites of his record, and attempts to settle some old scores. (See: Biden's New Book Reveals a Lingering Grudge, and Obama and Pelosi May Be the Targets)

As for Newsom, whose desire to run for the White House has been as obvious as the sun in a clear sky, he felt compelled to put his ambitions to the side for one reason, that thing that drives so much of Democrats’ actions: identity politics.

He wouldn’t dare run against a woman of color, Biden mused:

Gov. Gavin Newsom put his presidential ambitions on the backburner in 2024 because challenging Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination threatened to alienate black voters and tear the party apart, according to Joe Biden’s new memoir…

And Newsom wasn’t the only one who walked away without a fight:

Biden wrote Newsom and other potential presidential contenders, including ex-Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, declined to challenge Harris after he abandoned his reelection campaign in July 2024, citing fears of a damaging revolt among the party’s most loyal supporters.

Biden himself could be known as Mr. Identity Politics, because he pledged at a Democrat primary debate in February 2020 that he would decide the gender and skin color of his next Supreme Court nominee… before even assessing potential candidates. That’s exactly what he did in 2022, which, sadly, brought us Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose incoherent rulings are the problem — not her race, gender, or sexual identity, none of which should matter.

The former president had more:

Biden noted longtime Democratic strategist Donna Brazile and other prominent black women in the party “stated that if there had been a fight at the convention and Kamala hadn’t been the nominee, they would have walked out.” “Some prominent figures like Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom understood that. That’s why they took their names out of the running preemptively,” Biden continued.

The obvious question then becomes: If a black woman enters a race for higher office, does that automatically clear the field? Should all other Democrats quickly announce they will not run, for fear of offending the base? This would have enormous implications, and none of them would be good.

It certainly isn’t the vision that Martin Luther King Jr. expressed in his seminal 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. (See: Alito Sounds the Alarm: Lose These Three Principles, Lose the Republic).

As for Newsom, he already told CNN’s Jake Tapper on their faux fishing trip in September that he’d step aside if Kamala were to run in ‘28 — although many pundits give that zero credibility given his enormous ego. As I wrote at the time, “Much as I hate to say it, it could end up being a pretty slick approach”:

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Whether we believe Newsom or not, one could argue that it’s a pretty smart move he’s making here. If he runs against a black woman, he’ll be vilified as a traitor to his race-based party, and he knows that. By claiming he’d take some sort of higher road, meanwhile, I’d bet he’s guessing that she’s not going to enter the race.

Newsom tells @jaketapper he won’t run in 2028 if Kamala Harris runs. pic.twitter.com/auDjNdBlyr — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 14, 2026

Your modern Democrats, folks: all identity politics, all the time.

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