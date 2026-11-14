'Pure Michigan': Flint Councilman Dodges Accountability After Domestic Abuse, Election Fraud Pleas

Evidently, being a leftist in Michigan means never having to say you’re sorry.

If you pleaded no contest to felony assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges, and guilty to election law violations, you'd assume you were in deep, deep trouble. But if you’re outgoing Flint City Councilman Leon El-Alamin, you get… probation.

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What happened to the sanctity of elections and the protection for women that Democrats are always prattling on about? None of that mattered to this judge:

El-Alamin pleaded guilty in the election law false swearing case, where prosecutors alleged he falsely claimed to live at a Flint residence on his candidacy affidavit. The city councilman pleaded no contest in the felony assault and domestic violence case, where he was accused of dragging a woman by her hair, punching her in the head and choking her inside a Mt. Morris Township home.

The question posed by the X account Libs of TikTok is a good one — “How… was this person allowed into public office???” But I think an even more important one is, “Why is he suffering almost no consequences for his actions?”

BREAKING UPDATE: Leon Abdullah El-Alamin, a Democrat-endorsed Flint, Michigan, councilman, just pleaded GUILTY to election fraud and NO CONTEST to felony assault charges.



He previously served 7 years in prison on weapons & drug charges.



How TF was this person allowed into… https://t.co/2oFrUkEfZn pic.twitter.com/vb0EHpJdhC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2026

BREAKING UPDATE: Leon Abdullah El-Alamin, a Democrat-endorsed Flint, Michigan, councilman, just pleaded GUILTY to election fraud and NO CONTEST to felony assault charges. He previously served 7 years in prison on weapons & drug charges. How TF was this person allowed into public office???

Oh, and the woman he is accused of assaulting was his former girlfriend and mother of his child.

El-Alamin lost his reelection bid on November 3, but how the heck did he get into office in the first place with this track record?

Make sure you’re sitting down for this…



Democrats are supporting a career criminal for Flint, Michigan City Council



I’m not kidding



Leon El-Alamin previously served 7 years in prison on weapons & drug charges.



He’s facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a woman by… pic.twitter.com/GroSdXdiiw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2026

He’s facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a woman by choking her, hitting her in the face, and pulling out her hair. He’s also facing election fraud charges for allegedly falsely claiming he lived in Flint to file to run for city council. A resurfaced video allegedly shows El-Alamin approaching one of his tenants' homes to evict them while wielding an AK-style firearm. He’s a current city councilor and advanced to the general election where he will face a challenger for his reelection bid What is going on in Michigan?!

You’d think that beating up the mother of his child would be enough to put him behind bars, but if not, then surely violating election laws would do the trick. Nope:

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Prosecutors alleged El-Alamin falsely claimed to live at an East Mott Avenue property when he submitted an affidavit of identity during his successful 2024 bid for Flint City Council. A tenant testified at the September hearing that El-Alamin had not lived at the property since January 2023, when she moved in, and that he served as her landlord.

Unfortunately, the Great Lakes State, whose voters just elected radical terrorist sympathizer Abdul El-Sayed to the Senate, is once again more than living up to its tourism advertising slogan: "Pure Michigan."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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