Peak Virginia: 'Biscuit' Just Had Her Voting Rights Restored, but There Are Some Problems With That

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger decided in August that automatically restoring certain rights — like serving on a jury and voting — to 66,000 felons was a priority, because apparently there aren’t more pressing matters at hand.

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There’s only one reason I can think of that she would do such a thing: because she believes that a majority of the convicted criminals who have completed their sentences will vote Democrat. Yes, she has proven since she took office in January that she is that ruthless and willing to throw principles out the window.

Although her administration claims they’re reviewing each case, they don’t appear to be paying a whole lot of attention because a dog that died five years ago received notification that she’s free to register to vote and head to the polls.

Delegate Garrett confirms Biscuit Rigsby is a DOG. Yet this certificate claims the Executive reviewed Biscuit’s criminal case before restoring his civil rights.



First “Betty No Last Name.” Now Biscuit.



It’s time for the Attorney General to open a criminal investigation. If he… pic.twitter.com/ipjphOUO8P — Tim Anderson (@AssocAnderson) October 30, 2026

Delegate Garrett confirms Biscuit Rigsby is a DOG. Yet this certificate claims the Executive reviewed Biscuit’s criminal case before restoring his civil rights. First “Betty No Last Name.” Now Biscuit. It’s time for the Attorney General to open a criminal investigation. If he refuses to do so a Commonwealth attorney in the state needs to convene a special grand jury.

His “first Betty No Last Name” comment refers to a similar incident where a Chesapeake woman had her rights restored — even though officials didn’t even bother to ascertain her surname. That letter, and the one to Biscuit, were signed by Spanberger and Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon-King, but observers say that it looks like the signatures were generated by former President Joe Biden’s favorite playtoy, the autopen.

In Biscuit’s case, her owner and his local congressman want answers:

Del. Tom Garrett, R-Buckingham — who received the letter from the constituent who owned the pet — is now calling for an investigation into how Gov. Abigail Spanberger could have restored voting and jury-service rights to a deceased animal.

How is this even possible? The incompetence seems off the charts:

"This is not a question of whether people who have served their sentences deserve a second chance. This is a question of whether the Commonwealth is exercising one of the Governor’s constitutional powers with even the most basic level of review," Garrett said.

📷 You’ve heard about dead people getting their voting rights restored in Virginia. You haven’t heard this one.

Biscuit Rigsby of Goochland died five years ago. Governor Spanberger just restored her voting rights anyway. There’s an official letter, the state seal, and the… pic.twitter.com/BjHil3GfK1 — Tom Garrett (@GarrettInExile) October 30, 2026

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📷 You’ve heard about dead people getting their voting rights restored in Virginia. You haven’t heard this one. Biscuit Rigsby of Goochland died five years ago. Governor Spanberger just restored her voting rights anyway. There’s an official letter, the state seal, and the Governor’s signature. Biscuit was a beagle-hound mix. Her owner had no idea she could vote. He was even more surprised to learn she was a felon. His comment: “Biscuit was a good girl.” It’s funny, but it’s true, and it’s a serious problem days before one of the most important midterms of our lifetime.

Virginia voters will decide in Tuesday’s midterm elections whether the rights restoration will become automatic upon release from incarceration. Doubtless, dogs will rejoice everywhere.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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