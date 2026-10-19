The Answer Is No: SCOTUS Refuses to Hear Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's Bid to Avoid Death Penalty

The admitted mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has been trying to get a controversial 2024 plea deal restored after then-Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin rescinded it just days after the ridiculous bargain was struck.

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The Supreme Court basically said Monday that it is not happening and refused to review the case. KSM, as he’s often referred to, will therefore still face a military trial scheduled for June 2028 that could result in the death penalty.

There were no noted dissents from the high court’s rejection of Mohammed’s case. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who served in the George W. Bush White House counsel’s office at the time of the terrorist’s capture in 2003, recused himself. KSM and two co-defendants — Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi — reached a deal with the Office of Military Commissions (OMC) on July 31, 2024, to plead guilty and accept a life sentence without the possibility of parole over the attacks that killed 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, The Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pa.

The ruling leaves in place a July 2025 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit which found that Austin had the authority to rescind the deals.

The Supreme Court just slammed the door on the accused 9/11 mastermind.



Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two alleged accomplices asked the justices to revive a plea deal that would have taken the death penalty off the table. The Court said no.



Now they head toward a military trial… pic.twitter.com/oEWUh3qINb — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 19, 2026

Now they head toward a military trial set for 2028, where death is still possible. Nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered that day. Their families deserve this trial.

The prosecution has been long delayed as legal battles rage over whether they can use confessions by KSM which were allegedly made under duress — namely, "enhanced interrogation techniques."

The bargain was made between Mohammed, his two conspirators, and the Office of Military Commissions. It stipulated that in exchange for guilty pleas on all charges, the prosecution would take the death penalty off the table and they’d instead be faced with life prison sentences.

Naturally, there was a huge outcry when the deal was announced in 2024 — especially from the families of the victims — and two days later Austin stepped in, saying that only the Pentagon chief could make such a decision.

KSM was captured in 2003 in Pakistan and held overseas by the CIA until he was locked up at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (Gitmo) in Cuba in 2006, where he has remained ever since.

The pact with the devil was just another in a long line of deranged decisions and policies that came out of Joe Biden’s disastrous one term in office. Why would we show this guy and his accomplices any mercy whatsoever? He needs judgment in court, and if he is convicted of murdering 2,977 innocent people in a satanic attack, he should be quickly dispatched to his maker for further judgment.

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The Biden-Harris Administration has done the unthinkable: they’ve agreed to a plea deal with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the September 11th attacks, and two of his accomplices.



23 years ago, America watched in horror as thousands of innocent Americans died. America… https://t.co/r8f1afkRKm — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) August 1, 2024

23 years ago, America watched in horror as thousands of innocent Americans died. America mourned for weeks afterwards as first responders sifted through the ashes at Ground Zero, at the Pentagon, and at the crash site in Shanksville. For more than two decades, the families of those murdered by these terrorists have waited for justice. This plea deal is a slap in the face of those families. They deserved better from the Biden-Harris Administration.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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