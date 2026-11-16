Texas Republicans Bought James Talarico’s Moderate Act — Will Buyer’s Remorse Follow?

James Talarico hasn't even been sworn into the Senate, and Texas Republicans who helped elect him are already getting a taste of what they signed up for.

During the campaign, Talarico worked hard to convince Republicans who disliked Ken Paxton that he was someone they could live with. After winning, he kept up the charm offensive. He praised President Donald Trump on border security, met twice with outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), and talked up working together in Washington.

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But look past the charm offensive at his policy goals, and they read like a socialist’s dream.

Talarico is now advertising universal healthcare, a pathway to citizenship for immigrants in the country illegally, a nationwide ban on partisan gerrymandering, more federal regulation of artificial intelligence and data centers, and an “AI dividend.” He also says the country needs to “unrig” an economic system he claims only benefits the top 1 percent.

.@JamesTalarico: As of yesterday, we’ve elected 55 senators in our country. We are within striking distance of a supermajority, and a supermajority requires a super agenda. We must deliver immediate, bold relief during this affordability crisis. We must unrig this economic system that only benefits the top 1%, unrig this political system so no billionaire or trillionaire can buy our elections, and ban gerrymandering in every state in the union. We must pass universal healthcare, invest in our teachers and students, overhaul this broken immigration system with a pathway to citizenship, cut the red tape to build millions of new homes, pass an AI dividend, and end these forever wars. Most importantly, we must heal the deep spiritual corruption at the root of all of these crises. We must bridge the divides between us, and we must repair the ties that bind us. — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) November 13, 2026

A week before the election, Talarico's campaign brought together some Houston business leaders and moderate conservatives. One attendee said the goal was to convince these voters that Talarico wasn't “a crazy left-wing nut case.” Apparently, the sales pitch worked well enough to keep him making the rounds after Election Day.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) was never buying the pitch. Roy called Talarico out on it:

“Rhetoric is easy. Doing quick outreach, going on Fox, all those things, that’s easy. The problem’s going to be when policies get done, and votes occur. Then we’ll see if there’s genuine crossover on issues that matter. I’m highly skeptical.”

That skepticism is already aging pretty well.

Then there are the voters who did buy it. Talarico insists his Republican backers are “very conservative, lifelong Republicans.” Former Republican Muleshoe Mayor Victor Leal, who now calls himself an independent, once hosted Paxton at his restaurant, then walked away over the securities fraud charges. He told the Statesman he backed Talarico because he was confident Talarico wouldn't act as a rubber stamp for Trump. Republican supporter Steve Bartlett, a former Dallas mayor, cited Talarico's push to cut the deficit, his call to end the war on Iran, and his opposition to the immigration crackdown. Universal healthcare and a pathway to citizenship aren't exactly a deficit hawk's wish list.

Talarico sent out his leftist wish list to the country before he has even taken the oath of office:

Inbox: James Talarico, now the senator-elect from Texas, outlines his top policy priorities ahead of taking office, reiterating a focus on public education, health care and immigration. https://t.co/q4hM8BCazI — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) November 14, 2026

Building more houses sounds good. Cutting the rules that slow construction down? Even better. And good luck finding many Americans eager to sign up for another endless war. But Talarico has plenty more on his shopping list, including universal healthcare and a citizenship plan that would have immigration hardliners, and probably even many Texans shaking their heads.

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And then there's AI. Talarico wants companies making money from artificial intelligence to help fund annual checks for Americans. He also wants new rules for data centers, which are already facing plenty of opposition around the country. Meanwhile, China isn't exactly waiting around for Washington to figure out how many more restrictions it can write.

Talarico won convincingly, and Texans will have plenty of time to judge him once he's in office. But for the Republicans who crossed party lines to help elect him, the first signs of buyer's remorse may be arriving before he's even cast a vote.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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