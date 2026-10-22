Pentagon Patched the Breach, Now Two Marines Want Answers

Two Marines, one still serving, are taking the Pentagon to federal court after a massive breach exposed the private records of more than three million service members, veterans, and their families. Social Security numbers. Military job details. Birth dates. All of it sitting unencrypted on a vulnerable server for months.

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The Pentagon fixed the vulnerability nine months after officials found it, and after unauthorized users first got in. The men and women who served this country had every reason to trust their government with that data. That trust deserved better than sensitive files left exposed for most of a year.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Washington, D.C., federal court, seeks more than $5 million in damages. A current and a former Marine want to represent the affected service members, alleging “flagrant disregard for the privacy interests of service members and other military-adjacent individuals.” The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

According to the notification sent to affected individuals, unauthorized access occurred between October 2025 and July 16, 2026. Officials discovered the vulnerability that July day and patched it. As noted, the files contained unencrypted information, including Social Security numbers and, depending on the person, birth dates, contact details, and military occupational specialties.

The department’s notification described the steps it took once the problem surfaced: “Upon discovery of the security vulnerability, DMDC immediately initiated privacy and cybersecurity incident response actions in accordance with Office of Management and Budget and Department guidelines and policies. We are taking appropriate actions to assess and enhance the cybersecurity posture of the DMDC system.”

For those receiving the notice, the offer included a year of credit monitoring and identity-restoration services. The Pentagon also reported no indications that anyone had misused the data. That leaves a serious breach to account for, with the actual damage still uncertain.

Who got in? Publicly, that remains unanswered. There is no established finding that a foreign government acquired the records. But knowing a servicemember’s job, along with personal details that identify that person, could give an intelligence service something useful to work with.

Justin Sherman of Global Cyber Strategies spelled out that risk:

“On its own, having personal data on potentially millions of service members exposed is dangerous as the US wages war on Iran and is in competition with multiple other governments. If a foreign adversary was to get this kind of data trove, it could enable phishing, profiling, foreign intel approaches, and much more.”

The affected population extends beyond troops currently serving. Officials counted 2.76 million living individuals and 294,000 deceased individuals. The Defense Manpower Data Center maintains records for veterans, civilians, contractors, and family members as well as military personnel, with more than 60 million individual records overall.

This breach doesn't exist in a vacuum. The FBI was hit around the same time by cybercrime group ShinyHunters, exposing sensitive records of personnel in intelligence roles. Separately, Chinese-linked hackers have been running targeted phishing campaigns against U.S. AI and defense policy experts, impersonating senior officials to steal credentials. No one has publicly tied these incidents together, but the pattern is hard to ignore. Foreign adversaries are methodically building a picture of who does what for the U.S. government.

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The lawsuit will play out in court. What shouldn't wait for a verdict is a straight answer from the Pentagon on how this happened and what's different now. Service members didn't sign up to have their identities left unguarded. Patching the system was the floor, not the finish line.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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